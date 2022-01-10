Get Specialized Hair Transplant Services from Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic

Şişli , Turkey, 2022-Jan-10 — /EPR Network/ — It is a well-known fact among people who have in-depth knowledge about hair transplants and other such services, that Turkey is the best place to get it done by world-class experts. Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic is certainly one of the most renowned clinics in Turkey – Istanbul.

This professional clinic is known for its state-of-the-art services, care, expertise, and consultation which helps even those individuals who have no prior knowledge and experience with hair transplant services. Dr. Serkan Aygin’s Clinic has conducted more than 15,000 specialized procedures.

Who is Dr. Serkan Aygin?

Dr. Serkan Aygin is the main hair transplant specialist who is known as one of the experts in Turkey for his skills and experience in this field. He graduated from the Istanbul University School of Medicine holding a dual master’s degree in both dermatology and also clinical pharmacology. Dr. Serkan Aygin excels in the field of hair transplantation and even hair loss therapy and has helped thousands of international patients to regain confidence in their daily lives through hair restoration since the year 1996.

What Makes Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic Special?

Growth Rate and Results:

Dr. Serkan Aygin’s clinic offers the best quality hair transplant in Turkey. It is overseen by experienced and trained staff who also provide an initial consultation before the main procedure to all patients. The growth rate provided by Dr. Serkan Aygin is an impressive 98%, which is why he is known to be the best hair restoration specialist in Turkey. The goal of Dr. Serkan Aygin is to provide the best treatment with less scarring and a high growth rate.

Specialized Treatment Options Available:

At Dr. Serkan Aygin’s Clinic, one can find an expertly curated treatment for hair loss of all kinds. Dr. Serkan Aygin is offering 4 world-class methods of hair transplant including the Soft Anesthesia Hair Transplant, DHI Hair Transplant, Transplant without Shaving, and using Laser Therapy. Other specialized treatments include eyebrow transplant, hair transplantation for women, beard hair transplants, sapphire FUE transplants, and PRP treatment.

Customizations:

Something that sets apart Dr. Serkan Aygin’s clinic from many other Turkey-based hair restoration clinics is the fact that they offer customized treatment for all of their clients who need specific results from the services provided. As the veteran staff at the clinic is dedicated to following the highest quality standards, they offer a comprehensive and completely free consultation to the clients prior to any treatment to discuss customizations.

About Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic

If transparency and affordability in hair restoration treatment is a priority for you then Dr. Serkan Aygin’s Clinic in Turkey is the best place to consider. Since 2013, more than 15,000 procedures have taken place at the Clinic with 98% hair growth rate. In 2019 Dr Serkan Aygin received the European Award in Medicine for his contribution in the field of Hair Transplant Surgery.