Somerville, MA, 2022-Jan-10 — /EPR Network/ — Your customer has a new product…you printed Bags with their new product name and Brand for a trade show.

Did they give them all away?

OR are the left-over bags sitting in a warehouse taking up space. They are now a form of Waste. “Stuff We All Get” = SWAG The Freebies that companies give away at conferences, political campaigns or product introductions.

SWAG = Unusable Branded Merchandise. A $30 Million industry, in the USA alone.

Do you have customers that have warehouses full of old unused SWAG? Or do you store them? Do not send them to a Landfill! There is now a company in the USA, that wants to help you upcycle or recycle this waste. SWAG CYCLE

When companies rebrand or finish a marketing campaign, it’s not unusual to have leftover branded merchandise, or swag.

If your items have outdated marketing messages that need to leave the marketplace, we, at SwagCycle, will work with our recycling partners to leave the smallest footprint possible.

Whether it’s a few t-shirts or boxes and boxes of bags with the outdated company logo, the question is the same:

How to dispose of unusable swag in a responsible way? SwagCycle has the solution.

Here at SwagCycle, we have a simple and efficient 3-step process to address this challenge for your organization. Swag Cycle will help you donate or up-cycle your branded merchandise to keep these items out of landfills and make a difference in the community and the environment.