Alight Tempe Makes Student Living Look Good

Tempe, Arizona, 2022-Jan-10 — /EPR Network/ — Alight Tempe is pleased to announce they make student living look good with comfortable options close to Arizona State University. They make it easy for students to enjoy a more independent lifestyle while remaining close to campus for classes and on-campus activities.

At Alight Tempe, student residents have their choice of floor plan options, including two, three, and four-bedroom apartments to share with their friends or meet new people through the roommate matching program. The per-person rental rate covers all furnishings, in-unit laundry, and wired and wireless Internet access. An additional amenity fee is required that includes unlimited electricity and water and sewer.

Alight Tempe offers all the comfortable features students need to enjoy their college years, such as a 4,000 square foot, 24-hour fitness center, rooftop deck with a fire pit and grilling stations, two swimming pools with a hot tub, a clubhouse with a business center and game rooms, and a basketball court. Students are welcome to bring their pets. Social events held throughout the year are open to residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the student living options can find out more by visiting the Alight Tempe website or by calling 1-480-966-3300.

About Alight Tempe: Alight Tempe is an off-campus housing complex for students attending Arizona State University. Students get the joys of living independently while remaining close to campus for classes and on-campus activities. The per-person rental rate and amenity fee ensures students have everything they need without worrying about roommates who can’t pay their share.

Company: Alight Tempe

Address: 1900 E Apache Blvd

City: Tempe

State: AZ

Zip code: 85281

Telephone number: 1-480-966-3300