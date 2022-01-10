Get The Best HVAC Certification Programs At Ternion Schools

Toledo, Ohio, 2022-Jan-10 — /EPR Network/ — The HVAC industry is booming and is expected to only continue growing in the coming years. If you want to get into this lucrative field, it will be important for you to obtain an accredited certification program. Ternion Schools offers training in HVAC technology and trains students to pass the EPA 608 Certification exam. A good place to find training on HVAC is Ternion Schools. This school offers training in a wide range of HVAC construction technologies including: Gas, Steam, Oil and Process Heat systems.

As the need for more professionals in the HVAC industry continues to grow, Ternion Schools is offering a flexible online program that can provide students with the education and training they need to excel in this exciting field.

HVAC stands for heating, ventilation and air conditioning. Heating and air conditioning training shows employers that you are qualified to work in a variety of environments, including manufacturing plants, restaurants, hospitals and many other industries.

If you are ready to enter this rewarding field but don’t have the experience or education necessary for an apprenticeship or other entry level jobs, Ternion Schools can help by providing the training you need through its HVAC certification program. The EPA 608 certification is the first step you need to take towards a career that is certain to be in high demand. By obtaining this certification, you will be prepared for nearly all entry level HVAC jobs in the country.

Ternion Schools provides students with over 100 hours of hands-on training and prepares them to pass the EPA 608 Certification exam.

Objectives of HVAC Certification:

To ensure quality work is done by students and professionals in the HVAC industry

To allow students to advance into entry level positions

By taking online, self-paced courses, students can train from home or on the go. There is no need to commit to a rigid schedule and pay for an expensive campus-based program.

Benefits of HVAC Certification with Ternion Schools

The 2008 National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) study predicts that the demand for HVAC professionals will continue to grow and exceed the supply by a ratio of 1:1.

The International Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (HVACRSE) reports that the average salary for an HVAC professional is at least 10 percent higher than other professionals with equivalent education and experience.

A typical bachelor’s degree program will not prepare you for the HVAC industry. Ternion Schools ensures that you receive all the knowledge needed to pass this certification exam on your first try.

