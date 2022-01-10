What is EV Charger? Benefits of Smart Charging

Pune, India, 2022-Jan-10 — /EPR Network/ — EV charger involves the supply of direct current (DC) to the battery pack. As electricity distribution systems supply alternate current (AC) power, a converter is required to provide DC power to the battery. Conductive charging can be AC or DC. A charging station also called an EV Charger Manufacturer in India or electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE), is a piece of equipment that supplies electrical power for charging plug-in electric vehicles (including hybrids, neighbourhood electric vehicles, trucks, buses, and others). These are known as “DC charging stations”.

Benefits:

Charge Faster – Smart charging gadgets empower the protected use of maximal charging power. This makes charging a lot quicker contrasted with utilizing customary power attachments. Charge Safer – op charging is altogether more secure on the grounds that savvy gadgets consequently test the association between the vehicle and the gadget prior to beginning the charging occasion. Wellbeing can be expanded with dynamic burden the executives assuming that there are a few charging focuses in a similar property. Charging occasions can be somewhat halted if necessary. Monitor Your Electricity Consumption – Friendly questions about your expanded power utilization can be settled by associating the charging gadget to a charging administration, which naturally gathers utilization information.

About Us-

KSolare Energy was established in 2012 and located in Pune. The promoter of the company has wide experience of over 25 years in field of renewable energy particularly in power electronics had worked in multinational companies in US, Spain, Germany & Portugal. The company products line-up covers Grid Tie & Hybrid Inverters in collaboration with big International companies. As one of the largest manufacturing companies in India, KSolare has all advanced automatic testing setup with certification. KSolare executed 805+ MW with total installation of over 175,000+ Inverters in PAN India with efficient aftersales service support With lowest failure rate and 100% Customer satisfaction because of after sale service & quality.

Contact Us-

KSolare Technology Park, Sr.No. 62, Hissa No. 03,

Pune – Satara Rd, opp. to Poonam Petrol Pump,

Mangdewadi, Katraj, Pune, Maharashtra 411046

Contact No – Sales : 7888009282/83/84/85

Service : 8530111222 / 7030955501

Email : sales@ksolare.com , service@ksolare.com