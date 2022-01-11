Remington College Nashville, Knoxville campuses expand offerings with Patient Care Technician Diploma Program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., 2022-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ — Students in Tennessee looking to start a new career in the new year now have another option at Remington College’s Nashville and Knoxville campuses.1

Remington College Nashville Campus and Remington College Knoxville Campus have rolled out a new Patient Care Technician Diploma Program.

The program aims to prepare students for a career in healthcare as a patient care technician, nursing assistant or nurse aide in a retail pharmacy, hospital, nursing home or assisted living facility.

Course topics include:

Introduction to health care

Basic patient care technician roles and responsibilities

Medical terminology

Human anatomy and physiology

Electrocardiology and phlebotomy

Rehabilitative care and therapeutic modalities

Effective patient care

The program can be completed in as few as 8 months.2 Upon successful completion of the program, students are awarded a Diploma in Patient Care Technician.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, healthcare occupations are expected to grow 16 percent over the next decade, adding about 2.6 million new jobs—more than any other occupational group.3 The growth is due to an aging population and increased demand.

The programs are offered in a hybrid format, meaning students will complete some portions of the program online and some portions on campus.

Remington College Nashville Campus is located at 441 Donelson Pike, Suite 150, Nashville, TN 37214. Remington College Knoxville Campus is located at 7415 Maynardville Pike, Suite 106, Knoxville, TN 37938.

About Remington College

Non-profit Remington College, headquartered in Lake Mary, FL, operates 12 college campuses throughout the United States offering career focused diploma, bachelor and associate degree programs in a variety of career fields. For more information, please visit remingtoncollege.edu. For the latest news about Remington College, visit facebook.com/remingtoncollege. Remington College does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national and ethnic origin in administration of its educational policies, admissions policies, scholarship and loan programs and other school administered programs. Employment not guaranteed for students or graduates.

1 Employment not guaranteed for students or graduates.

2 Program completion times may vary based on individual performance/circumstances. Individual results may vary.

3 BLS statistics represent national job growth expectations and are not necessarily reflective of local market conditions.

Media contact

Lauren Sedam

Wellons Communications

407-339-0879

lauren@wellonscommunications.com