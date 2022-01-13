Hodusoft introduces multilingual support to improve customer service

Denver, USA, 2022-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ — HudoSoft, a leading VoIP software maker, announced the introduction of Multilingual Support into contact center software to offer superior customer service. The growing presence of customers geographically followed by digital transformation saw the demand for multilingual contact center support increase manifold.

“The in-built multilingual support will do away with the need for multiple applications while enhancing productivity and bringing down overall costs for the contact and call center operators,” HoduSoft Co-Founder & Chief Business Development Officer, Kartik Khambhati said about the multilingual software.

The inclusion of multilingual capabilities in HoduCC will be beneficial for service providers. ITSPs (Internet telephony service providers) seeking multilingual support will find this useful as it allows them to extend their services to customers who want to offer support in a local language.

“Multilingual support makes your services more relatable. If you allow your customers the chance to communicate with business in their own language, they’re capable of expressing their concerns more effectively. This means that your client will feel confident that your business understands them, is willing to listen to them, and, more importantly, is a company that values their business,” he added.

HoduCC is a feature-rich and highly efficient system that will allow support and sales teams to efficiently serve their customers. As part of HoduCC, you can find the Predictive Dialer, Skill Based Mapping, and Automatic Call Distribution, WebRTC Phone, Auto Dialer Single Tenant and Multi-Tenant, and Multi-Level IVR. By integrating HoduCC, contact centers can greatly benefit as it will provide everything required to increase the efficiency of agents and speed up workflows.

HoduCC gives a boost to contact center operations. It includes all the standard features for the integration of audio-video conferences and chats. Its contact center software has been updated with new features and advanced technologies in order to make it even more efficient and intelligent.

Hodusoft’s HoduCC is easy to use as it has an intuitive graphical interface that allows customization of options, billing, as well as for analytics. This integration will allow companies to identify, prioritize and manage customer support issues in less time.

About HoduSoft:

HoduSoft is an India-headquartered unified communications software maker. Started in 2015, HoduSoft builds quality software products to help businesses achieve success with their communications tools. Today, HoduSoft is one of the leading VoIP software makers, offering world-class communication products at unmatched value for companies of all sizes. The latest Gartner Digital Markets report features HoduSoft’s HoduCC contact and call center software as a Category Leader and FrontRunner for call recording solutions. Other quality software products in the HoduSoft suite include HoduCC, HoduBlast, and HoduConf that render personal, intelligent, and delightful customer experiences.

HoduCC software is an omnichannel call and contact center software to map a customer journey. It covers the entire gamut of communication channels to help companies deliver excellent customer service. HoduCC helps grow call and contact center teams to resolve customer issues faster, measure and improve call support operations, and provide proactive communication support to meet changing customer expectations. The feature-rich software is an ideal solution to increase the productivity of the sales and customer support team cost-effectively.

HoduBlast is an automated Voice & SMS Broadcasting software for digital voice messaging. The multi-tenant version can provide Voice & SMS broadcasting services to your clients. This software allows you to run campaigns, event promotions, organize surveys and polls, send reminders, warnings, or reports. Also, you will be able to communicate efficiently with customers who do not have access to social media, email, or text messages.

HoduConf is a cost-effective business conferencing product. It is a robust audio conferencing software built for business collaboration. An all-in-one solution to manage everything, right from small interactive meetings to large engaging webinars.

For media inquiries: sales@hodusoft.com

