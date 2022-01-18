2021 Year in Review – Citizens Commission on Human Rights, Nashville Chapter

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, 2022-Jan-18 — /EPR Network/ — The Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) Nashville Chapter held events virtually during 2021, and once it was safe, began holding socially distanced events to promote awareness of abuses in the field of mental health.

A Board Member of CCHR Nashville said, “CCHR volunteers know that there is much more work to be done. People are getting hurt every day at the hands of psychiatrists. They must be brought to account for their actions.” Those who have experienced abuse are encouraged to visit cchrnashville.org and fill out the “report abuse” form.

CCHR is a non-profit, non-political, non-religious mental health industry watchdog whose mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health. It works to ensure patient and consumer protections are enacted and upheld as there is rampant abuse in the field of mental health.

In this role, CCHR has helped to enact more than 150 laws protecting individuals from abusive or coercive mental health practices since it was formed five decades ago. For more information on CCHR, visit cchrnashville.org.