How does the store locations of airport retailing consumer electronics impact the business : Fact.MR

The airport retailing consumer electronics market is foreseen to expand at a significant pace with global revenues crossing US$ 1,700 Mn in 2017, according to a new study. Traditionally pervasive as transportation service facilities, airports are now witnessing an influx of retail outlets for consumer electronics products. The shift in customer perspective toward airports as a retail destination continues to influence the growth of the airport retailing consumer electronics market.

Fact.MR envisages that prospects for consumer electronics in airports are expected to remain promising, with the airport retailing consumer electronics market to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% in terms of value throughout the period of forecast, 2018-2028

The airport retailing consumer electronics market valuation is likely to remain influenced by a growing number of airports. Sales of consumer electronics in airports are projected to remain concentrated in the Southeast Asian (SEA) countries, making the region a lucrative market for airport retailing consumer electronics. India is poised to showcase higher market attractiveness in SEA during the forecast period on the back of steady economic development coupled with rising air tourism, according to the report.

Segmentation The airport retailing consumer electronics market is broadly segmented according to the product types, airport size, sales channel, store location, and geographical regions. Based on product types, the airport retailing consumer electronics market is segmented into two main categories – electronic devices and accessories. Based on the airport sizes, the airport retailing consumer electronics market is segmented into large, medium, and small airports. Depending on the sales channels for airport retailing consumer electronics, the market is segmented into two types – hypermarkets/supermarkets and specialty retail stores. The airport retailing consumer electronics market is segmented into three store locations – presecurity (landside), postsecurity (airside) and aero cities. Based on geographical regions, the airport retailing consumer electronics market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and rest of Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Additional Questions Answered Which business strategies are helping leading market players to envisage incremental growth in the airport retailing consumer electronics market?

What are the factors that are accelerating the exponential market growth in China and Southeast Asia?

Why are consumers preferring to purchase airport retailing consumer electronics at specialty retail stores?

What are the risks involved in investing in the airport retailing consumer electronics market in the Middle East & Africa?

