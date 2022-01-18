North America Industrial Insulation Market Outlook to 2025: Top Manufacturer Analysis, Industry Overview and Forecast Report

San Jose, California , USA, Jan 18, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

The North America Industrial Insulation Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The North America industrial insulation market size is estimated to touch USD 2.55 billion by the end of 2025 and is anticipated to register a compound annual growth rate of 4.0% from 2018 to 2025, according to a new report published by Million Insights. The rising energy costs along with growing awareness about energy conservation are driving the market growth.

The market is highly competitive owing to the existence of top players in North America market. These companies have a wide product offering for petrochemical and other oil industries. Additionally, the industry represents high entry barriers for new entrants due to the well-established players.

The greater availability of raw material is limiting the fluctuation in prices. Moreover, rising usage of improved quality materials in insulation is expected to foster the North America industrial insulation market growth. Additionally, the high import of raw materials and supplies from China at low-cost is projected to bolster the growth of the North America market.

The raw materials utilized for producing insulation products include derivatives of natural stone, san and crude oil. However, stiff government regulations about environmental degradation along with increasing mining activities may hamper the market growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Foamed plastics segment is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 3.9% during the forecast period.

Based on product, in 2017, pipes segment held the volume of over 612 Kilotons.

Petrochemicals application segment is estimated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 4.1% over the forecasted period. The rising demand for product from oil & gas refineries is contributing to market growth.

In 2017, the U.S. led the market with highest revenue share of more than 85.5%.

Key players in the industry focus on investment in R&D development to develop superior quality insulation products.

North America Industrial Insulation Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Pipe

Board

Blanket

Others

North America Industrial Insulation Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Power Generation

Petrochemical & Refineries

EIP Industries

LNG/LPG

Other Applications

