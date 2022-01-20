Generate Faster Power BI Reports With Axioworks

London, United Kingdom, 2022-Jan-20 — /EPR Network/ — Axioworks (https://www.axioworks.com) is one of the best IT companies in London. They offer an innovative solution called SQList that provides better Power BI SharePoint data generation. Their IT professionals aim to reduce costs using this solution and allow businesses to continue their usual processes, dramatically increasing performance and productivity. With their innovative solution, companies can improve their data sharing and analytics.

This company helps businesses enhance their data storing, sharing, and gathering using their SQList service. This service enables businesses to extract valuable business intelligence from their SharePoint data quickly. The SQList allows continuous synchronisation of Power BI get data from SharePoint lists and libraries to SQL Server tables. It instantly unlocks data buried deep in SharePoint for up-to-the-second business intelligence insights. In other words, businesses have limitless, real-time, and fast access to their SharePoint data. This service is perfect for companies who want to create reports quickly and efficiently using real-time data.

Another great usage of their SQList is that it can produce BI reports. Since it is impossible to connect directly to SharePoint to export data, SQList enables the promptly producing the data needed. This service allows businesses to discover a faster way to share meaningful insights using Power BI. It can also improve the process of generating Power BI or SSRS reports and reduce costs on SharePoint reporting.

Axioworks have highly skilled and experienced IT personnel to provide the best service possible. Their mission is to help businesses reduce their expenses and increase productivity using their innovative solutions. According to their website: “AxioWorks aims to build innovative but practical business software. We understand the needs of developers and solution architects, especially those attempting to make efficient use of Microsoft applications in their businesses. We endeavor to develop professional quality tools and components that can help businesses consolidate and extend their existing systems and exploit the full capabilities of Microsoft’s business software”.

