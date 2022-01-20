Alfa Laval’s new HEXpert Tool to Simplify the Heat Exchanger Selection Process

Lund, Sweden, 2022-Jan-20 — /EPR Network/ — Alfa Laval has spent years working closely with customers to match them to the right heat transfer equipment for their needs. Much of that experience is now available in HEXpert: an online heat exchanger selector tool for demanding process applications, such as those in the petrochemical and oil & gas industries. With an intuitive interface, HEXpert makes it easier and faster for customers to get expert guidance for their process demands.

“For most of our customers in the heavy process industries, finding the right heat exchanger solution is essential,” says Christian Thomsen, President of Business Unit Welded Heat Exchangers at Alfa Laval. “Getting this right brings them very big returns in terms of reliability, sustainability and plant operating economy.”

With the number of options available today, finding the right technology for a specific duty means sorting through information in an often lengthy and complicated purchase process. HEXpert simplifies this through four easy-to-follow question and answer steps. By entering in the relevant data, customers can receive a heat exchanger recommendation fully tailored to their needs in just about five minutes.

“For the last 80 years, Alfa Laval has been developing the widest and most complete portfolio of heat exchangers for demanding process duties,” Christian Thomsen concludes. “So we have unique competencies and experience that we can share with customers. It’s how we strive to help them improve sustainability – today, and tomorrow, and every day after that.”

To learn more about HEXpert, view the videos to the right.

To try out the selector tool, visit www.alfalaval.com/hexpert