Why To Become Member Of A Credit Union

2022-Jan-20

Killeen, TX, 2022-Jan-20 — /EPR Network/ — Credit unions offer convenient and affordable financial services to their members. Greater Central Texas Federal Credit Union offers superior lending opportunities and a variety of financial services to its members.

About the Credit Union 

The credit union was formed by a group of 9 teachers in 1957 and has since then been committed towards providing outstanding and convenient financial services to its members. It is a member-owned cooperative, the proceeds of which are used to provide financial services to members. It is associated with prestigious organizations such as Equal Housing opportunity, NCUA and BBB and is insured up to $250,000 by NCUA. To be a member of the credit union, a member should work, live or worship within Bell County, Texas, west of interstate 35.

Reasons for Becoming a Member of the Credit Union 

  • The credit union is a non-profit financial cooperative
  • The financial institution promotes savings and sound credit
  • All members of the credit union are equal owners
  • They are locally-run and community-centric
  • It offers competent dividend rates
  • Earning are returned back to members in the form of higher deposit rates and lower loan rates
  • Access to a calendar of events
  • 24-48 hours for approval of loans
  • Helpful and friendly staff members
  • Associated with prestigious organizations
  • Weekly quotes of Annual Percentage Yields
  • Audio response system for loan payments, check account balance and checking cleared drafts
  • Minimum deposit requirements
  • A wide range of terms
  • The credit union offers different types of accounts for the banking convenience of members i.e. Money Market Accounts, Share Savings account, Certificates of Deposit, etc.

Services and Products Offered 

  • ATM services
  • Checking Accounts
  • Bill Pay
  • Wire transfer
  • ACH Origination
  • Traditional and Roth IRAs
  • Vacation and Christmas Club
  • Money Market Accounts
  • Credit Cards
  • On-line accounts
  • Share Savings Accounts
  • Amortization calculator
  • Safe deposit boxes
  • Lending services
  • Overdraft protection plans

For more information about the services and products offered by Greater Central Texas Federal Credit Union, visit 3305 E. Elms Rd., Killeen, TX 76542 or call at 254-690-2274. You can also visit https://gctfcu.net

