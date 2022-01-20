Why To Become Member Of A Credit Union

Killeen, TX, 2022-Jan-20 — /EPR Network/ — Credit unions offer convenient and affordable financial services to their members. Greater Central Texas Federal Credit Union offers superior lending opportunities and a variety of financial services to its members.

About the Credit Union

The credit union was formed by a group of 9 teachers in 1957 and has since then been committed towards providing outstanding and convenient financial services to its members. It is a member-owned cooperative, the proceeds of which are used to provide financial services to members. It is associated with prestigious organizations such as Equal Housing opportunity, NCUA and BBB and is insured up to $250,000 by NCUA. To be a member of the credit union, a member should work, live or worship within Bell County, Texas, west of interstate 35.

Reasons for Becoming a Member of the Credit Union

The credit union is a non-profit financial cooperative

The financial institution promotes savings and sound credit

All members of the credit union are equal owners

They are locally-run and community-centric

It offers competent dividend rates

Earning are returned back to members in the form of higher deposit rates and lower loan rates

Access to a calendar of events

24-48 hours for approval of loans

Helpful and friendly staff members

Associated with prestigious organizations

Weekly quotes of Annual Percentage Yields

Audio response system for loan payments, check account balance and checking cleared drafts

Minimum deposit requirements

A wide range of terms

The credit union offers different types of accounts for the banking convenience of members i.e. Money Market Accounts, Share Savings account, Certificates of Deposit, etc.



Services and Products Offered

ATM services

Checking Accounts

Bill Pay

Wire transfer

ACH Origination

Traditional and Roth IRAs

Vacation and Christmas Club

Money Market Accounts

Credit Cards

On-line accounts

Share Savings Accounts

Amortization calculator

Safe deposit boxes

Lending services

Overdraft protection plans

For more information about the services and products offered by Greater Central Texas Federal Credit Union, visit 3305 E. Elms Rd., Killeen, TX 76542 or call at 254-690-2274. You can also visit https://gctfcu.net