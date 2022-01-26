Museum of Illusions Orlando celebrates one-year anniversary with special new addition

ORLANDO, FL, 2022-Jan-26 — /EPR Network/ — It’s not a trick of the mind or an optical illusion – Museum of Illusions Orlando has officially been fascinating guests for one year!

Since opening at ICON Park in the beginning of 2021, Museum of Illusions Orlando has blown the minds of more than 200,000 guests. With over 50 intriguing exhibits, the museum offers the most interactive and immersive excitement in Central Florida.

Museum of Illusions is the expert in “edutainment,” where education and fun intersect. Its collection of optical illusions is based on math, science and psychology. Guests of all ages can learn about tricks of perception and how the brain works as they interact with each of the unique exhibits.

Guests can multiply themselves in the Infinity Room, become as big as a giant or small as an ant in the Ames Room, create colorful shadows in the Color Room, and turn upside down in the Reversed Room. The photo opportunities are endless! Friends and family will be left scratching their heads as they view impossible pictures.

And now, just in time to celebrate the one-year anniversary, a new exhibit will soon be added to the museum’s lineup. Guests will be able to experience the City Beautiful in a new way – dangling from the edge of an iconic Downtown Orlando building. The exhibit will be debuting in early 2022.

“Museum of Illusions Orlando is so grateful for the Central Florida community who have welcomed us with open arms,” said Marc Gregory Tipton, sales and marketing manager. “We’re excited to continue surprising and delighting guests every day and look forward to introducing our new exhibit soon.”

If you haven’t been able to visit Museum of Illusions Orlando or can’t wait to come back, you’re in luck. Throughout the month of February, general admission tickets will be discounted to $19.99 per guest. Whether you’re looking for a unique date night, Galantines outing or some family fun, Museum of Illusions has you covered.

