Laron Wilson releases debut single and video, ‘Let Freedom Ring’

LAS VEGAS, NV, 2022-Jan-26 — /EPR Network/ — The songwriter and producer of rap and hip-hop music known as Laron Wilson has released his debut official single, “Let Freedom Ring.” The popular track dropped at the start of the 2022 new year with an official music video (link provided below) It has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry on the It Ain’t Over Ent. record label. Powerful, conscientious, and built on the original hip-hop tradition, “Let Freedom Ring” showcases Laron Wilson as one of the most intriguing rappers in recent memory.

Las Vegas’s Laron Wilson cites as main artistic influences Michael Jackson, New Edition, Troop, Ready for the World, Elvis Presley, the Jackson 5, Babyface, Stevie Wonder, the O’Jays, the Temptations, and “a host of others.” But while Wilson’s own style boasts a foundation on classic eighties hip-hop, his own music tends more toward an early nineties, KRS-1, NWA sound, particularly in “Let Freedom Ring.”

An aggressive, even revolutionary track with themes of social awareness and activism, its video even sports the appearance and cooperation of the Westchester police force. With an emphasis on rock-solid beats, a clear and crucial message, and razor-sharp urban poetry, “Let Freedom Ring” by Laron Wilson has a little something for everybody.

Asked to describe the overall theme of “Let Freedom Ring,” Laron Wilson writes only that it proclaims “The truth that myself and others are faced with.” It Ain’t Over Ent. describes their artist, Laron Wilson, as a California native born and raised in Los Angeles who “has been around music his whole life.” They write of him:

“On August 10th, 1970, LV and Barbara Wilson of Los Angeles, California introduced to the world Lee Van Wilson, known today as artist LaRon Wilson. Since the young age of two, he knew he wanted to become a part of the music industry.”

“Let Freedom Ring” is engineered and produced by Grammy Award winning producer @Rapheal RJ2 of BeatsHowUWantEm. Raphael RJ2 is best known for his work on tracks by Lil Wayne, Flo Rida, Snoop Dogg, Styles P, Master P, Lil Romeo, and Juvenile. Laron Wilson’s “Let Freedom Ring” official music video was directed and produced by King Al Hefner of #VidzHowUWantEm / #PiczHowUWantEm.

“Let Freedom Ring” by Laron Wilson on the It Ain’t Over Ent. label is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, rap and hip-hop fans.

