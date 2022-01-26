CD Bioparticles Introduces New D-Glucosamines for Research Use

New York, USA, 2022-Jan-26 — /EPR Network/ — CD Bioparticles, a leading manufacturer and supplier of various drug delivery products and services, now introduces a series of D-Glucosamines to support drug delivery research, such as CInd™ D-Glucosamine Hydrochloride, and CInd™ D-Glucosamine Sulfate·2KCl.

CD Bioparticles offers various biodegradable polymers products with customized delivery strategies, precise designs and modifications of drugs or drug-contained cargos, and advanced technical platforms to support researchers in drug delivery field. In this release, CD Bioparticles has launched several D-Glucosamines, and customers can choose new products by molecular weight, such as 215.63 g/mol and 573.31 g/mol.

For example, the CInd™ D-Glucosamine Hydrochloride (Catalog: CSGN007), is the 215.63 g/mol. D-glucosamine hydrochloride has important physiological functions to human body such as taking part in the detoxification of liver and kidney, protecting liver from inflammation, stimulating the increase of bifidobacterium in the infant intestines, and treating rheumatoid arthritis and gastric ulcer, to control the growth of cell. It is an important material for the synthesis of antibiotics and anticancer drugs, and it is also used in food, and food additive.

Another example for the now release is the CInd™ D-Glucosamine Sulfate 2KCl (DC Grade), which is a raw material for medicine that has assistant cure functions to rheumatoid arthritis, heart disease, pneumonia and fracture. Recently, it is found that D-glucosamine sulfate 2KCl has good multifunction on absorbing free radical, anti-aging, losing weight and internal secretion adjustment. It can be direct compressible.

As for CInd™ N-acetyl-D-Glucosamine (Catalog: CSGN006), N-acetyl-d-glucosamine is the basic unit of many important polysaccharides in biological cells, especially crustaceans with the highest exoskeleton content. It is an important prerequisite for the synthesis of bifidum factors and has many important physiological functions in vivo. It is a clinical treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and rheumatoid arthritis drugs. It can also be used as food antioxidants, food additives for infants and young children, and sweeteners for diabetic patients. CD Bioparticles also offers CInd™ D-Glucosamine Hydrochloride (DC Grade) that can be used in medicine. It has important physiological functions to human body, and is chiefly used in iatrial medicine (can be directly pressurized).

“CD Bioparticles has offered a series of biodegradable polymers for research uses. These new D-Glucosamines can expand our biodegradable polymers portfolio to help researchers solve many tedious problems faced in the research process, such as uncontrollable drug delivery profile, unpredictable degradation rate of the drug-loading cargo and limited options for material solidification which limits the choice of the materials for additive manufacturing precision medicine. We’re here to assist our customers to find solutions to any challenge.” said Dr. Robin J. Watts, the scientific officer of R&D department of CD Bioparticles.

For other detailed information on D-Glucosamines, please visit CD Bioparticles at https://www.cd-bioparticles.net.

About CD Bioparticles

CD Bioparticles is an established drug delivery company which provides customized solutions for developing and producing new, biocompatible drug delivery systems. It specializes in a range of formulation and drug delivery technologies, from conventional liposomes, PEGylated liposomes for drug delivery to polymer microspheres and nanoparticles for enhanced drug delivery. It provides contract services of drug delivery formulation developments for basic research, formulation feasibility studies, process development and scale-up, formulation characterization, analytical and nonclinical services.