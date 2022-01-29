Spray Glue Market to Witness CAGR of 5% and Increase in Value Share during 2021-2031, Says Fact.MR

Evolving end-user demand for quick & fix glue, easy to use glue and heat & moisture resistance glue for fixing panels in cars and furniture and other applications driving the demand for spray glue. The days are gone when companies and manufacturing plants used traditional thick glue and soaking glues, which were not suitable for all types of climates and sometimes it damages the product. Spray glue sticks the product more quickly than any other glue. Apart from this, spray glue are also known for its high strength bond, which has surge its demand in the automobile industry.

The new report tracks Spray Glue Demand and Sales in over 20 countries, highlighting the variance and unique set of conditions that are unique to every market. The report examines the Spray Glue market key trends, growth opportunities and Spray Glue market size and share.

Europe holds the second largest share of the spray glue market followed by North America. The growing furniture industry in Europe due to adaptation of customized products according to the customer demand has been driving the demand of furniture, which supports the market growth of spray glue in Europe.

