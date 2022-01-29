Growing Footwear Industry In India And China Has Supported Growth Of Leather Glue Market Sales, Fact.MR Report

What is Driving Demand for Leather Glue?

Evolving demand for quick dry adhesive and soak less adhesive for sticking and fixing leather products continue to drive the demand for leather glue. In past few years, the leather industry has grown significantly

Leather manufacturing companies are using leather glue to replace traditional adhesives which soaks in leather after use, as this adhesive sometime damages the leather and increase the loss for manufacturers.

North America Demand Outlook for Leather Glue

North America holds the second largest share of leather glue market followed by Europe. United States dominates the North American market of leather glue, as most of the big players of footwear industry come from these countries including Nike, Inc.,

Under Armour, Inc., Skechers USA, Inc., Kenneth Cole Productions, Inc. and Crocs, Inc., as most of the giant companies of footwear belong to North America the consumption of leather glue is huge, which supports the growth of leather glue products. Apart, from this owing to a high number of purchasing power and growing expenses in personal appearance product driving the footwear industry.

Asia Pacific Leather Glue Demand Outlook

Asia Pacific has been the leading market for leather glue globally. A large proportion of shoes worn by world population are manufactured in Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific accounts for more than 20% share of the global leather glue demand.

India and China dominate the market of leather glue in Asia Pacific. Growing footwear industry in India has supported the growth of the leather glue sales. For instance, recently, German footwear brand Von Wellx partnered with Iatric Industries Pvt Ltd. to shift their manufacturing plant from China to India.

Von Wellx is expected to generate employment for more than 2000 people and it will produce more than 2.5 million pairs across different segment annually. This will raise the demand for leather glue procurement in India.

Apart, from this, China is leading in footwear manufacturer globally, as it produces more than 30% of world’s footwear. The cheap labor cost and advanced manufacturing technology are helping footwear companies to set up their manufacturing units in China which will directly affect the market growth of leather glue sales.

Key Segments

By Resin Type

Epoxy

Acrylic

Cyanoacrylate

Anaerobic

Polyurethane

By Application

Shoes

Cars

Buses

Garments

Tires

Others

By End User

Footwear Industry

Garment Industry

Leather Industry

Others

By Region

North America

US & Canada

Latin America

Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe

EU5

Nordics

Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

Greater China

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

Other Middle East

North Africa

South Africa

Other Africa

