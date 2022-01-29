Evolving End-User Demand For Quick & Fix Adhesive For Fixing Metal Products Continue To Drive The Demand For Metal Glue Market

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Metal Glue is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Metal Glue is a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

A survey offers detailed analysis on key growth drivers of Metal Glue and trends accelerating Metal Glue sales globally. The survey also gives detailed analysis on the competitive landscape of Metal Glue identifying key players and analyzing the impact of their growth strategies.

Key Segments

Based on resin type, metal glue market segmented into:

Epoxy

Acrylic

Cyanoacrylate

Anaerobic

Polyurethane

Based on application, metal glue market segmented into:

Tanks

Cars

Buses

Industrial Machine

X-ray Machine

Dialysis Machine

Others

Based on end user, metal glue market segmented into:

Residential

Commercial

Mining Industry

Manufacturing

Others

By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



Covid-19 Affected the Global Sales of Metal Glue

Automobile industries have been badly affected globally under Covid-19 impact, as production in the automobile sector was put on hold to avoid the spread of covid-19 virus. Apart, from this customers canceled their previous orders due to economic crisis.

For instance, as per the report of Indian government, the Indian automobile industry has suffered Rs 2300 crore loss per day during lockdown and the estimate job loss in the sector was more than 3 lakh. This has directly impacted the market growth of metal glue as automobile sectors hold a large number of shares in the metal glue market.

Companies are facing issues in the procurement of raw materials like glue and other chemicals from other companies due to the trade and transport restriction between countries.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and SupMetal Glue of Metal Glue?

Some of the leading manufacturers and supMetal Glue of metal glue includes

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

H.B. Fuller

The 3M Company

Sika AG

The Dow Chemical Company

Arkema S.A.

Solvay S.A.

LORD Corporation

DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA

Parson Adhesives Inc.

BASF SE

DuPont Inc.

H.B. Fuller

Evonik Industries

Ashland Inc.

Arkema Group

Huntsman Corporation

Solvay S.A

Permabond LLC

Parson Adhesives Inc

Linyi Demei Jucheng International Trade Co. Ltd.

Dongguan Dayang Aerosol Chemical Technology Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Shuode Building Material Co.Ltd

Shandong Hongce Industry And Trade Group Co. Ltd

Qingdao Sanhui Litai New Material Co. Ltd

SOMA

YAMATO CO.LTD.

3M Japan Limited.

A short viewpoint offered in the report elucidates the macro-economic aspects that influence the growth drivers of Metal Gluewhich includes global GDP growth rate, various industries growth rate, such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food and others.

This newly published and insightful report compounds sheds light on key dynamics, Key Trends of Metal Glue and their impact on the overall value chain from supMetal Glue to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global Metal Gluesales.

