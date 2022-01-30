North America will Continue to be the Leading Market for Inspection Management Software During Forecast Period 2021-2031

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Inspection Management Software market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Inspection Management Software, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Inspection Management Software Market.

According to the new study by Fact.MR, the inspection management software market is estimated to surpass revenues worth US$ 800 Mn in 2019, from US$ 741.4 Mn in 2018. Increasing requirement for seamless inspection management across enterprises is providing a fillip to the deployment of inspection management software in 2019 and beyond.

What are the Key Growth Drivers of Inspection Management Software Market?

Rising demand for hassle-free streamlining of all the inspection tasks, such as scheduling, creating forms and checklists, recording results, and tracking corrective actions, is pushing the adoption of inspection management software.

Rising demand from enterprises to drive productivity has caused a distant move away from the conventional ‘pen & paper’ inspection management. This, in turn, is laying the groundwork for a massive growth of inspection management software market through 2028.

Availability of multiple features useful for compiling checklists, creating forms, and tracking plans, is one among the key USPs boosting deployment of inspection management software.

Industrial operators facing unreasonable pressure of increased production demands are resorting to automated solutions for seamless inspection management. This, in turn, is likely to work in favor of deployment of inspection management software over the forecast period.

Inspection Management Software Market – Competitive Landscape

In 2019, Railroad Software- a leading provider of industry defining software with personalized service from rail experts- announced the launch of its exclusive bridge inspection software with TrackAsset application. This software is aimed at facilitating electronic capture of bridge inspections for the ‘federal railroad administration’ (FRA) compliance. This software enables seamless tracking and visibility for all the chief engineers and bridge managers to track upcoming inspections and generate work orders.

In 2019, AsInt Inc. – a leading software vendor- entered into a strategic partnership with Trinity Bridge, a leading consulting company with expertise in asset reliability and integrity. This partnership was aimed at providing high-quality risk assessment and inspection planning solutions to their customer bases and to foster growth via combined expertise.

The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

