Rapid Adoption of Therapeutic Drugs to Augment Demand of Synthetic Cannabinoids – Fact.MR Study

The report primarily conveys a summary of the synthetic cannabinoids market, considering present and upcoming cannabis industry scenarios, to reveal striking sides relating to the acceptance of synthetic cannabinoids across prominent regional markets.

Synthetic Cannabinoids Market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of synthetic cannabinoids market on the basis of type, and region.

Type

Synthetic Cannabinoids

Nabilone

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Leading Players to Expand Production Capacity of Synthetic Cannabinoids

Synthetic cannabinoid market players are partnering with research associations and organizations to carry out potential research in synthetic cannabinoids. Few pharma giants are investing in startup companies to push research on synesthetic cannabinoids and expand production capacities of synthetic cannabinoids.

For instance, in 2019, Noramco announced that its cannabinoids business division will become a separate company named Purisys, LLC and is expanding its production capacity of Dronabinol and cannabidiol (CBD) in its production facility based in Athens, United Sates.

Key Takeaways of Global Synthetic Cannabinoids Market

Dronabinol type of synthetic cannabinoid accounts for more than 90% market share and is expected to witness a rising growth curve in synthetic cannabinoids owing to novel usage of drugs in several experimental therapies such as arthritis and cancer

Nabilone showcases a marginal contribution to global synthetic cannabinoids market and is projected to grow 4.5X over period of forecast 2019 – 2029, due to increased legal and pharmaceutical usage in United States, Canada and Europe.

North America synthetic cannabinoids market is projected to hold around two third of market share. However, Asia Pacific and Latin America are projected to grow at a higher CAGR than the global average.

Europe synthetic cannabinoids market is the second largest market and is anticipated to hold around 20% market share in terms of value and likely to gain 180 BPS over forecast period 2019 – 2029.

