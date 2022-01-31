Manufacturers Operating In Non-Potato Veggie Chips Market Are Expected To Gain Significant Opportunities With The Rising Demand For Gluten-Free And Non-GMO Snacks

High consumption of carbohydrate-rich snacks with low nutritional value have posed health threats such as rise in the blood sugar level and obesity among consumers. As a result, consumers have made a paradigm shift towards healthy food products. Non-potato veggie chips are snacks, rich in vitamins and dietary fibers with low sodium content.

Sales Outlook of Non-Potato Veggie Chips as per Fact.MR’s Market Survey is fairly positive and expected to register higher market growth during forecast period 2021 -2031. Learn how leading companies are striking potential partnership agreements to generate sales in Non-Potato Veggie Chips Market. The report answers the Demand outlook of Non-Potato Veggie Chips from 2021 to 2031. The report also examines the Non-Potato Veggie Chips market key trends and growth opportunities.

To Get In-depth Insights Request for Sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1007

Global Non-Potato Veggie Chips: Market Segmentation

On the basis of Source, the global Non-Potato Veggie Chips has been segmented as –

Root Vegetable Chips Carrot Chips Cassava Chips Jerusalem Artichoke Chips Turnip Chips Parsnip Chips Sweet Potato Chips Zucchini Chips Others

Leafy Vegetable Chips Kale Chips Spinach Chips

Others

On the basis of flavor, the global Non-Potato Veggie Chips has been segmented as –

Classic Salty

Barbecue

Cheese

Salt & Pepper

Cheese & Onion

Jalapeno and

Others

Non-Potato Veggie Chips Market – Novel Developments

Key players operating in the non-potato veggie chips market include Calbee, Terra, Beanitos, Food Should Taste Good, Scrubbys, JicaChips, Yum Yum, Sensible Portions Trafo, and Uprooted. Product innovation and flavor have been the key strategies of non-potato veggie chips market manufacturers.

Bare Snacks recently launched baked crunchy veggie chips made from beet, carrot, and sweet-potato. According to the company, the chips are made by using real vegetables without the addition of artificial preservatives or colors. The new product range is devoid of starchy powders and oil, which enhances their nutritional value. The veggie chips are available in sea salt, ranch, barbecue, and vinegar flavors.

Eat Real, based in UK, launched Hummus Chips with sea salt flavor. The chips are produced with natural ingredients and have high nutritional value. Such chips make healthy alternatives to fried snacks and confectionery items. The company believes that such attributes of the snacks will help distinguish the brand from others in the supermarket shelves.

Arjun Foods launched vacuum fried okra chips that are crispy and exotic in taste. These chips are vacuum fried, which helps in scoring well on health and consists of shelf life of about 6 months. The chips are prepared by adding mint seasoning to enhance the flavor of okra chips.

Costco recently launched a healthy alternative to potato chips called Veggie Snacks, which offers three kinds of chips – Garden Veggie Chips, plain Garden Veggie Straws, and Zesty Ranch flavor Garden Veggie Straws. These chips are low in calories and are made from natural ingredients. The product are free from trans fat and artificial preservatives.

Essential Takeaways from the Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the market.

Identification of Non-Potato Veggie Chips market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global Market

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators.

Impact of the various factors on the value chain of the market.

Evaluation of current Non-Potato Veggie Chips market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Request Customized Report as Per Your Requirements – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1007

Effective Distribution Channels to Influence the Sales of Non-potato Veggie Chips

North America is expected to remain a lucrative region for the growth of the non-potato veggie chips market, on account of high concentration of significant players that cater to the rising demand for non-potato veggie chips among consumers. In addition, technological advancements have also influenced the production and packaging of the food products, which have soared the sales of non-potato veggie chips in the region.

Another driver fortifying the growth of the non-potato veggie chips market in North America is its robust distribution channel. Supermarkets and hypermarkets that provide offers, discounts, and combos are expected to hold promising growth opportunities for the non-potato veggie chips market.

Key questions answered in Non-Potato Veggie Chips Market Survey Report –

What is the current scenario and key trends in Non-Potato Veggie Chips Market?

What are the key strategies companies are adopting to increase their consumer base?

What are the key categories within the Non-Potato Veggie Chips segments and their future potential?

What are the major Non-Potato Veggie Chips Market drivers and their expected impact during the short, medium, and long terms?

What is the Non-Potato Veggie Chips Market size and what are the opportunities for the key players?

Enquire Before Buying Here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=1007

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Non-Potato Veggie Chips Market Drivers, Segments and Restraints.

Non-Potato Veggie Chips Market Survey and Dynamics

Non-Potato Veggie Chips Market Size & Demand

Non-Potato Veggie Chips Key Trends/Issues/Challenges

Non-Potato Veggie Chips Sales, Competition & Companies involved

Explore Fact.MR’s comprehensive range of food and beverages:

Bio-succinic Acid Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis and Competitive Tracking – Global Review 2021-2031

Surge Suppression IC Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis and Competitive Tracking – Global Review 2021-2031

Liquid Propellants Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis and Competitive Tracking – Global Review 2021-2031

About Us:

A differentiated market research and consulting agency! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1000 companies trust us to make the most important decisions. Our experienced consultants use the latest technology to extract hard-to-find insights, but USP believes in the trust our clients have in our expertise. Coverage spans a wide range from automotive and Industry 4.0 to healthcare and retail, but even the most niche categories can be analyzed. We have sales offices in the USA and Dublin, Ireland. It is headquartered in Dubai, UAE. Let us know your goals and we will become a competent research partner.

Contact:

US Office:

11140 Rockville Pike Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

US

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Headquarters:

Unit Number: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot Number: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Tower,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com