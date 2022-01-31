Diagnosis Of Hearing Disorders In Infants Will Boost Speech Therapy Market Demand Over Forecast Period 2026

Fact.MR has come up with a new research report on global Speech pathology services market which analyzes the various aspects influencing this landscape. Actionable intelligence on various facets of the Speech pathology services market at global level is included in this report, with a forecast projection for a period of nine years, from 2018 till 2026.

Speech therapy is given to those patients who are suffering from speech or communication-related disorders. Speech pathology services involve the diagnosis and treatment of speech and language disorders, fluency disorders, apraxia, dysarthria, cognitive-communicative disorder, swallowing and feeding disorder and others.

Speech pathology services such as drills, audiometer, speech trainer equipment etc. are used by the speech pathologist to treat the patients with speech disorders. Speech related disorders are usually common in infants and geriatric population.

The global market of Speech Pathology Services is segmented on the basis of indications, age group, end-users and geography:

Based on Indications, Speech Pathology Services Market is segmented into:

Speech disorders Fluency Disorder Voice disorder

Language disorders Aphasia Auditory processing disorder

Motor speech disorder Apraxia Dysarthria



Based on Age group, Speech Pathology Services Market is segmented into:

Pediatric

Adults

Geriatric

Based on service provider, Pathology Service Market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Bilingual Classes

Rehabilitation Centers

Speech Theraphy Centers

Community Health Centers

Increase in the elderly population and rise in the incidence of cognitive disorders in infants have increased the demand of speech pathology services. Speech pathology services demand will increase amongst end user in the near future.

Increasing number of speech therapy centers in developing countries will increase the market of speech pathology services. Language related disorder like auditory processing disorder is increasing in elderly population. It can be treated using Audiometer manufactured by various companies.

Various speech trainers are now available in the market which helps the patient to overcome the fluency and voice related disorder. Medical advancement and rise in the health care infrastructure in low resource regions will increase the global speech pathology services market.

Regional Analysis –

Based on geography, speech pathology services market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China, China and Middle East & Africa.

North America is expected to dominate the speech pathology services market due to increasing geriatric population as well as increase of neurological disorders in infants in this region.

Furthermore, the US is leading the speech pathology services market due to high adoption of such services among end users in this country.

This is followed by Europe due to the increase in the standards of healthcare facilities. Asia Pacific is expected to show a considerable amount of growth in the forecast period due to lifestyle changes and increase in elderly population.

Moreover, rise in the incidence of congenital disorders and increasing awareness will boost the growth of speech pathology service market in Asia pacific region.

Growth of speech pathology services market in the Middle East and Africa is considerably low due to less awareness among the people and the high cost of the speech pathology services.

The regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia-Pacific Excluding China and Japan (India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

China

Japan

The Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Speech Pathology Services Market: Key Players

Some of the key companies operating in the speech pathology services market are: India Medico Instruments, Medline Industries, Esko Bionics, Speech plus, Benchmark Therapies Inc., GF health Products, Inc., Dynatronics Corportion and others.

Market Dynamics Analysis :-

Speech disorder and hearing loss are strongly associated with the geriatric population thus rise in the geriatric population will drive the growth of speech pathology services market.

Rise in the number of infants affected by neurological disorders and motor speech-related disorders will also further increase the market value of speech pathology services.

Furthermore, early detection and diagnosis of hearing disorders in infants will also boost the speech therapy market over the forecast period.

Advanced healthcare facilities in developed countries also fueled up the market for speech therapy service.

Increasing demands of speech therapy services in primary and secondary schools for special students education is further responsible for robust growth of speech pathology services market.

However, high cost of speech pathology services and lack of availability of sufficient healthcare services hampers the growth of global speech pathology services market.

In addition, less number of the speech pathologist in remote areas reduces the adoption of speech pathologist service which further restrains the market growth.

