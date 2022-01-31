Smart City Kiosk Market To Reap Excessive Revenues By 2028 | Trends And Forecast By Fact.MR investigated in the latest research

The latest research report published by Fact.MR on the Survey of Smart City Kiosk Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve & outlook of Smart City Kiosk market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders.

The Demand analysis of Smart City Kiosk Market offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, including production capacities Market analysis of Smart City Kiosk, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of Smart City Kiosk Market across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate of the Smart City Kiosk market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the Sales of Smart City Kiosk during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with the global average price is also considered in the study.

The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Market Insights of Smart City Kiosk.

Key stakeholders in Market including industry players, policymakers, and investors in various countries have been continuously realigning their strategies and approaches to implement them in order to tap into new opportunities.

The Market survey of Smart City Kiosk offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, including production capacities analysis of Smart City Kiosk, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and Size of Smart City Kiosk Market across the globe.

Key Highlights from the Smart City Kiosk Report :

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the Smart City Kiosk market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast of Smart City Kiosk market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and Market trends of Smart City Kiosk

competitive analysis of Smart City Kiosk Market

Strategies adopted by the Smart City Kiosk market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on market size of Smart City Kiosk

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

Smart City Kiosk Market – Notable Developments

Verizon Communications Inc., OLEA kiosks Inc., Smart City Media, CIVIQ Smartscapes LLC, Ferrograph Ltd., Smartlink Holdings Limited, Smart City Holdings, LLC, Soofa, Inc., Intel Corporation, and Peerless A.V., Inc. are among the leading players operating in the smart city kiosk market.

Enhancing device security, product launches, and novel developments remain key growth strategies of players in the smart city kiosk market.

In March 2019, Peerless-AV collaborated with VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. to launch a smart city kiosk that feature VSBLTY’s industry-leading DataCaptor™ and VisionCaptor™. The new product was displayed at the Digital Signage Expo (DSE) 2019 in Las Vegas.

In March 2019, OLEA kiosk Inc., a leading player in the smart city kiosk market, received an approval from Vista Entertainment Solutions Ltd. to support it with self-service kiosk hardware. Vista has also begun offering various OLEA models to make kiosk deployments easier for its customers.

In December 2018, CIVIQ Smartscapes announced to provide smart kiosks for Boston Convention and Exhibition Center (BCEC) of Massachusetts Convention Center Authority (MCCA) in South Boston. Installation of CIVIQ’s WayPointX is aimed at providing user friendly content for conference attendees and visitors.

In April 2018, Smart City Media announced to enter in a strategic partnership with Duke Energy One to deploy outdoor digital technology that helps people better connect with their community. According to the company, main focus of the partnership is to deliver a digital ecosystem by offering real-time information, local content, and connectivity to enhance quality of life for residents.

Competitive Analysis of Smart City Kiosk Market :

Security Vulnerabilities of Smart City Kiosk to Impede Market Growth

Smart city kiosks are highly vulnerable to a number of cyber-attacks including ransom ware that hacks IT system and extract personal data. Growing concerns over such attacks are likely to pose as a potential threat to the growth of smart city kiosk market.

In addition, high cost associated with infrastructure development and installation of technically advanced devices may continue to challenge the growth of smart city kiosk market.

Smart City Kiosk Sales to Surge as Development of Intelligent Urban Infrastructure Intensifies

Fast internet connectivity and mobility have become key factors for the development of a city, influencing the adoption of smart city kiosks in airports, rails terminals, subways, movie theaters, parking lots, and many others.

Such devices not only help improve connection in the city and generate revenues through advertisements but also offer a range of services such as emergency calls, Wi-Fi signaling, traffic information, public transport schedules, and more.

Moreover, governments worldwide are taking initiatives to provide favorable services in the city including transit, connectivity, and security, which in turn is likely to boost the growth of smart city kiosk market.

