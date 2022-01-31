Demand for Halogen Lamps Is Estimated to Reach US$ 9,065.3 million Revenue by 2026 end

Heavy equipment designed today for industrial applications have a unique design and exceptional quality. However, challenges still arise due to the environment and situation it is being operated in. Most of the heavy equipment are equipped with basic accessories. Hence, there has been a growth in the demand for lighting accessories that can be mounted on the equipment and can run on its own electrical system. The manufacturers of heavy equipment lamps are focusing on providing lighting depending on the use of equipment with the focus on safe operation.

One of the challenges in the heavy equipment lams is fragile nature of the standard lighting system. Hence, manufacturers are focusing on introducing the bulbs and lighting system that can operate in wet, dusty and other conditions. Heavy equipment and machinery are using LED lights as it offers several benefits such as brightness, zero maintenance, and durability. Multiple size and mounting options are also offered to ensure that light can be attached to very large or small equipment. Governments around the globe are also passing stringent regulations on the energy efficiency requirements, thereby boosting energy-efficient lighting technologies.

As per the new report by Fact.MR, the global heavy equipment lamps market is anticipated to witness moderate growth. The market is projected to increase to 4.9% CAGR. The global heavy equipment lamps market is also projected to bring in US$ 9,065.3 million revenue towards the end of 2026. Increase in the number of infrastructure projects globally is one of the factors resulting in the increasing use of heavy equipment lamps to ensure efficiency and safety. Below are some of the insights on how the global heavy equipment lamps market will perform in the future.

Market Taxonomy

Lamp Type Head Lamps

Rear Lamps

Signal Lamps

Flashing Lamps

Other Lam Lighting Type LEDs

Halogen Lamps

HID lamps

Other Lighting Types End Use Industries Construction Equipment

Mining Equipment

Agriculture & Farm Machinery

Other Heavy Industrial Equipment



5 Key Insights on Global Heavy Equipment Lamps Market

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is projected to remain the largest region in the global heavy equipment lamps market during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and development of various infrastructure projects including railroads, highways, etc., are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the market in APEJ. Increasing use of heavy equipment in industrial and residential construction in China and India are also leading towards the growth of the market in the region.

North America is also projected to witness growth in the heavy equipment lamps market. Increasing construction of airports, bridges, roads in the U.S. is resulting in the market growth.

Signal lamps are expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. By the end of 2026, signal lamps are projected to bring in more than US$ 2,900 million revenue.

HID lamps are expected to account for maximum revenue share. HID lamps are projected to surpass US$ 3,400 million revenue towards the end of 2026.

The construction industry is expected to be one of the largest end use industries. By the end of 2026, the construction industry is projected to surpass US$ 3,500 million revenue.

Market Prominent Players

Koito Manufacturing Co Ltd.

Stanley Electric

OSRAM GmbH

General Electric Company

Catepillar, Inc.

Following Questions Answers Covered in the Report are:

How will the global Heavy Equipment Lamps Market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

Which segment will drive the global Heavy Equipment Lamps Market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

How will the market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Heavy Equipment Lamps Market?

How will these strategies influence the market growth and competition?

