Increasing Healthcare Expenditure for Advanced Facilities Drives The Market of Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers Renal Artery Stenosis Treatment

Renal Artery Stenosis Treatment Market: Introduction

Renal artery stenosis is the narrowing of the renal artery that carries blood to the kidneys. The narrowing of the renal artery obstructs blood flow, resulting in renovascular hypertension, high blood pressure, and kidney damage. Atherosclerosis and fibromuscular dysplasia are the major causes of renal artery stenosis. Atherosclerosis is the most common cause of renal artery stenosis in the older age group. 90% renal artery stenosis is caused by atherosclerosis. Atherosclerosis is a disease in which the inside of the artery narrows due to plaque buildup of cholesterol and fats. Atherosclerosis is associated with the narrowing, clogging, and hardening of the renal arteries.

Fibromuscular dysplasia is commonly seen in the young age group, and predominantly affects women. Fibromuscular dysplasia is a rare cause of renal artery stenosis, in which the arterial wall cells undergo abnormal growth. Chronic kidney disease, coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease, and stroke are the possible complications associated with renal artery stenosis. For renal artery stenosis treatment, doctors mostly prescribe medication to lower cholesterol levels and high blood pressure. Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors and angiotensin II receptor blockers are the most common blood pressure lowering medications used for renal artery stenosis treatment. Diuretic, beta blockers, and calcium channel blockers are other common drugs used for renal artery stenosis treatment.

Renal Artery Stenosis Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing prevalence of atherosclerosis is expected to be a major factor driving the growth of the renal artery stenosis treatment market over the forecast period. The worldwide prevalence of atherosclerotic renal artery stenosis is 0.5% in the overall population, and 5-4% among patients with chronic kidney disease. Increasing peripheral atrial disease and cholesterol problems are the other factors expected to boost the demand for renal artery stenosis treatment drugs. Inactive lifestyles, unhealthy eating habits, irregular eating timings, and lack of exercise are attributed to the growing prevalence of renal artery stenosis. Increasing hypertension problems among the general population and increasing older population are other factors expected to fuel the growth of the renal artery stenosis treatment market. Increasing diagnosis rates due to screening programs, favorable Medicare policies, increasing and healthcare expenditures are other reasons for the growth of the renal artery stenosis treatment market. The side effects associated with some renal artery stenosis treatment medications and no proper treatment available for renal artery stenosis associated with fibromuscular dysplasia are some of the factors expected to restrain the renal artery stenosis treatment market.

Renal Artery Stenosis Treatment Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global renal artery stenosis treatment market can be segmented on the basis of drug type, distribution channel, indication, and geography.

Based on drug type, the global renal artery stenosis treatment market is segmented as:

Angiotensin Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors

Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers

Diuretic

Blood Thinners

Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs

HMG-CoA Reductase Inhibitors

Based on indication, the global renal artery stenosis treatment market is segmented as:

Atherosclerosis

Fibromuscular Dysplasia

Based on distribution channel, the global renal artery stenosis treatment market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Others

Renal Artery Stenosis Treatment Market: Overview

The global market for renal artery stenosis treatment is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors and angiotensin II receptor blockers Renal Artery Stenosis Treatment are expected to contribute major revenue share in the renal artery stenosis treatment market. Among both of the indications, the atherosclerosis segment is expected to lead in the global renal artery stenosis treatment market over the forecast period. The retail pharmacies distribution channel segment in is expected to contribute a high share in the global renal artery stenosis treatment market, as it is the most accessible channel and a majority of patients are recommended for outpatient treatment.

Renal Artery Stenosis Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global renal artery stenosis treatment market is segmented into America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the dominant market in the global renal artery stenosis treatment market, owing to the high prevalence of atherosclerosis among the older population. Europe Renal Artery Stenosis Treatment market is expected to have the second-largest share in the global renal artery stenosis treatment market throughout the forecast period, owing to high awareness regarding health-related problems and increasing healthcare screening programs. The renal artery stenosis treatment market in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR, due to increasing healthcare expenditure and increasing healthcare facilities.

Renal Artery Stenosis Treatment Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global renal artery stenosis treatment market are Abbott Laborites, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Merck & Company, Inc., AstraZeneca plc., Johnson and Johnson, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi SA, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

