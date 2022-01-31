Durian Market Is Anticipated To Be Positively Influenced By Evolving Consumer Taste Preferences Majorly In Asian Countries

The latest market research report, entitled “Durian Market,” systematically summarizes the key elements of Durian market research. The report highlights the latest growth trends and dynamics of the Durian market and provides a detailed study of the Durian market. The report is intended to help readers accurately assess current and future Durian market scenarios.

Durian is known as the King of fruits and is the most highly prized fruit in Southeast Asia. It is a large edible fruit which is majorly cultivated in Indonesia, The Philippines, Malaysia, and southern Thailand. These countries also do export to other countries. The fruit has a mild sweet flavor but also have a pungent odor. The pulp which resembles in texture as a custard-like pulp, is eaten at various stages of ripening and used in a variety of sweet and savory dishes.

The seeds of the fruit are also eaten when roasted in form of snacks. Due to its exquisite taste and flavor, it is highly favored in Asian countries, but due to its distinctive odor, it is less popular in Western countries for making cuisines. Durian flesh is popular for further processing in the food industry to make ice-creams, jams, desserts, and cakes. Durian can be canned and dried and can be stored with longer shelf life thereby retaining its taste and flavor.

Global Durian Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the Global Durian market are Thaiaochi, Tempora Food Industry Sdn Bhd, Sunshine International Co., Ltd., D International Co., Ltd., NAFOODS GROUP JSC, Xi’an Asclepius Bio-Tech Co.,Ltd, Lavifood, IngredienTrade, Dulai Fruits Enterprise, Top Fruits Sdn Bhd, Bao Sheng Durian Farm among others.

Promotional activities carried out by manufacturers and quality certifications provided and practiced by the manufacturers are the key opportunities carried out to create awareness and reach to customers globally

Global Durian: Market Segmentation

On the basis of Product Type, the Global Durian market has been segmented as –

Fresh

Processed Powder Pulp Puree



On the basis of Processing Technology, the Global Durian market has been segmented as –

Raw

Dried

Canned

Puree On the basis of the End Use, the Global Durian market has been segmented as –

Desserts & Ice-creams

Soft Drinks

Bakery

Confectionery

Snacks

Powder Premixes

Others

The Durian market is anticipated to be positively influenced by evolving consumer taste preferences majorly in Asian countries towards consuming healthy food products. Thus, the market players need to advertise and promote the products of Durian & highlighting its health benefits and thus, creating a market for Durian globally. Also, wide dishes made of durian can be promoted through television shows and travel TV series.

Geographical Analysis of the Dorian Market: The

latest Business Intelligence Report analyzes the Dorian market in terms of market size and consumer base in key market regions. The Durian market can be divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa based on geography. This section of the report carefully assesses the existence of the durian market in key regions. It determines the market share, market size, sales contribution, distribution network, and distribution channel for each regional segment.

Geographical segments covered in the report:

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and other Asia Pacific regions)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and other Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and other Middle East and Africa)

Explore Fact.MR's Comprehensive Coverage on Food & Beverages:

