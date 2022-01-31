Will Nutritional Snacking Trends Yield Opportunities for Pulse Flour Adoption – Exclusive Study by Fact.MR

250 Pages Pulse Flour Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

According to Fact.MR’s recent study on the global pulse flour market, the market is gaining traction steadily and is expected to ascend at around 10% CAGR through 2031, registering an impressive valuation of nearly US$ 25 Bn. By 2026, the industry is expected to generate an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 15 Bn. Overall, the market is poised to expand nearly 2x across the 2021-2031 forecast period.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Chickpea Pulse Flour Lentil Pulse Flour Pea Pulse Flour Lignin Pulse Flour Bean Pulse Flour Other Pulse Flour

Application Pulse Flour for Bakery and Confectionery Pulse Flour for Extruded Products Pulse Flour for Beverages Pulse Flour for Animal Feed Pulse Flour for Dairy Products Pulse Flour for Other Applications

Distribution Channel Pulse Flour Sales via Food Chain Services Pulse Flour Sales via Modern Trade Pulse Flour Sales via Convenience Stores Pulse Flour Sales via Departmental Stores Pulse Flour Sales via Online Stores Pulse Flour Sales via Other Distribution Channels



Competitive Landscape

In recent years, manufacturers and food brands are making bold and strategic moves to increasingly collaborate and enter into partnerships in order to find new application areas of pulse flour, such as instant noodles, pasta etc.

In September 2021, Batory Foods, and BioHarvest Sciences Inc., signed an exclusive performance-based agreement to enter the $16 Billion USA Nutraceuticals Market and 2025 projected $8 Billion US Edible CBD Market. This agreement aims at bringing Biofarming technology and portfolio of products.

In August 2021, Avena Foods’ Purity Protocol gluten-free oat ingredients announced the launch of Glyphosate Residue Free which is certified by The Detox Project. Products or ingredients bearing a Glyphosate Residue Free Label contain less than 10 parts per billion of the herbicide.

Key Takeaways of the Global Pulse flour Market

Chickpea type pulse flour accounts for one third market share and is expected to show high growth in pulse flour market during period of forecast, due to increased demand from bakery and confectionary industry.

Animal feed application of pulse flour is a major contributor to the global pulse flour consumption and is projected to grow by more than double over period of forecast, owing to its increased demand in animal feed industry.

Pulse flour market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan holds more than one third of the market share. Moreover, increasing consumer base of Asia Pacific excluding Japan is projected to grow at a higher CAGR than the global average.

Together North America and Latin America pulse flour market is expected to hold more than one fourth of the market share in terms of value and projected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period.

Food chain services is the rapidly growing distribution channel for pulse flour across the globe which and is projected to grow double during forecast period.

Bakery and confectionary applications of pulse flour hold more than one third market share and are projected to grow 2X during forecast period.

Key Question answered in the survey of Pulse Flour market report:

Sales and Demand of Pulse Flour

Growth of Pulse Flour Market

Market Analysis of Pulse Flour

Market Insights of Pulse Flour

Key Drivers Impacting the Pulse Flour market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Pulse Flour market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Pulse Flour

