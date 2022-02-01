Outsource Mental Health Medical Billing Services to Plutus Health Inc. – A Leader in RCM Services Healthcare

DALLAS, TX, 2022-Feb-01 — /EPR Network/ — Plutus Health offers behavior and mental health billing services in its range of revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions for the healthcare sector.

This service further strengthens the company’s long-standing reputation as a full cycle technology-driven RCM firm specializing in medical billing, medical Coding, and denial management.

“Our behavioral health billers and medical coders are trained to address the unique challenges of mental health billing,” explains Thomas John, the company’s CEO.

“We offer automation-based services and analytics to reduce denials, increase revenue, and improve insurance accounts receivables. Our client base extends to more than ten states and covers a vast range of mental health providers,” he adds.

“The pandemic and resultant restrictions and uncertainties have caused mental stress to many people and an increase in mental health issues amongst the population. Mental Health organizations and providers find it increasingly challenging to handle billing & collections for their ever-increasing patient base.

Plutus Health, with its strong team of mental health billing experts and technologies, is the ideal choice for such organizations to focus on their patients and leave the administrative tasks to a professional team.” Adds Balaji Ramani, VP Business Development

Based on CMS and AMA guidelines, Plutus Health coders are certified by the American Academy of Professional Coders (AAPC) / AHIMA and proficient in ICD-10, CPT, and HCPCS coding.

The firm’s mental health billing solutions support the services offered by a wide range of practitioners, including psychiatrists, counselors, psychologists, clinicians, social workers, therapists, primary care physicians, Behavior therapists. These solutions also support behavioral health billing for psychotherapy, psychiatric therapy, and psychologist billing. The Plutus Health team has vast knowledge in the billing range of codes, including 90785, 90791, 90792, 90832 to 90837, 90846, 90847, 90853, 96127, 96130, 96131, 96136, 96137, 99051, and 99404.

Addressing challenges in mental health billing

A major problem in mental health billing is that claims are processed and paid according to provider type, with fee schedules varying for each type of provider. Plutus Health can verify the provider type right away during eligibility verification and add exact provider information.

Another challenge is that most patients only have health cover, without mental health benefits. Plutus Health prevents issues by efficiently verifying eligibility. If the payer will not cover the service for the appointment date, the client is informed right away.

Learn more about Plutus Health’s mental health billing services by visiting plutushealthinc.com and filling out and submitting the ‘Get Started’ form.

About Plutus Health Inc.

Plutus Health Inc. is a leading Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management organization with a global footprint in Dallas, TX. Plutus Health provides Coding, pre-billing Audits, Billing & Insurance AR collections using advanced technologies such as Machine Learning and Robotic Process Automation.

