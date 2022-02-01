Cable Lugs Design as per IEC & UL Standard

Mumbai, India, 2022-Feb-01 — /EPR Network/ — Cable Lugs tend to be essential when it comes to the installation of different cable connections. Cable lugs help in the easy installation of cable termination and aid in repairing and maintaining electrical devices or cables. Cable lugs are being designed according to the UL & IEC standards to ensure that the industries using these devices can rely on the quality of the products in the best way.

Cable lugs have been highly influential in installing different electrical systems. These materials are also helpful for aiding and terminating various electrical devices. Not to mention that these lugs also help connect other cables. Apart from that, these materials are also pretty helpful for establishing connections between load switches, electrical appliances, and fuse sockets. It is essential to ensure that an electrical system correctly installs a cable lug. One needs to check whether the cable lug installed in the system has the correct specification and type. If the connection is poor, it can lead to dangerous hazards such as resistance, fatality, and fire. Apart from that, these also tend to cost less than the other cables options.

To ensure that proper cable lugs are selected for the earthing process, different industries utilize a standardized approach for the safety and construction of the cable lugs. Two various organizations tend to provide testing options and certifications to ensure the excellent quality and safety of the materials. Hence, industries can ensure that cable lugs they are selecting for their electronic connections are of superior quality and will provide long-lasting service.

Axis is the leading Indian Manufacturer & Exporter of a wide range of Electrical Components used in Electrical Installations and in the Equipment Building industry. Their main customer base consists of Distributors/Wholesalers of Electrical Products, Electrical Contractors & Installers, Equipment Manufacturers, Maintenance Companies and Government Authorities.