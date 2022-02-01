Demand Towards Organic And Plant Based Oxybenzone Products Has Shown Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2022-2032

Oxybenzone Market: Overview and Dynamics

Oxybenzone belongs to the category of aromatic ketones known as benzophenones. Oxybenzone is a chemical naturally present in some flowering plants, but it is produced commercially from benzoyl chloride and 3-hydroxyanisole (1, 2). Oxybenzone is a derivative of benzophenone, which is used as a sunscreen agent due to its ability to absorb UVB and short-wave UVA Ultraviolet rays, acting as a filter and minimize skin damage caused by UV rays.

Request Sample https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5524

One of 16 sunscreen active ingredients (compounds that absorb, diffuse or reflect ultraviolet (UV) radiation) allowed for use in the United States is Oxybenzone (also known as benzophenone-3 or BP-3). The U.S. controls sunscreens as over-the-counter (OTC) drugs via its Food and Drug Administration (FDA). As an FDA approved active ingredient, Oxybenzone finds its uses in sunscreen and is proven to be safe and effective when used in concentrations up to 6%.

Segmentation Analysis of Oxybenzone

The global Oxybenzone market is bifurcated into three major segments:

Based on End Use, Oxybenzone market has been segmented as follows:

Sunscreen

Lip Balms

Hair Spray

Conditioner

Moisturizers

Based on Source, Oxybenzone market has been segmented as follows:

Organic

Inorganic

Based on Function, Oxybenzone market has been segmented as follows:

UV Filter

UV Stabilizer

Based on Region, Oxybenzone market has been segmented as follows:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East and Africa

Request Customization https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5524

Oxybenzone Market: Key Players

Being a moderately consolidated market, players have a dominant presence across regions through streamlined distribution networks. ATK Chemical, Hubei Meikai Chemical, Ash Longchem, Dallion Richfortune Chemicals, Kunshan Odowell, Wellona Pharma, Salicylates And Chemicals, Salavidas Pharmaceutical etc. are amongst the prominent players in Oxybenzone market accounting for over 60% of the market revenues.

Furthermore, certain players are investing in research and development activities related to the changing consumer demand towards organic and plant based Oxybenzone products. Manufacturing and establishing long term supply contracts with the industries and are providing an upper edge to the market players.

However, regional clusters in the Asia-Pacific region backing the local manufacturers are presenting challenges to global players offering their products at higher price points which in turn is significantly disturbing the overall Oxybenzone market revenues.

Request ToC https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=5524

The Oxybenzone Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

For More Insights- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556694532/how-has-covid-19-impacted-the-surgical-drapes-industry-fact-mr-s-post-pandemic-analysis

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: