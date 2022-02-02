Demand For Pet Health Insurance And Healthcare Expenditure Is Boosting Heartworm Treatment Market Sales

Heartworm disease is generally found in pets including cats and dogs which could be fatal in severe conditions. The pets are affected by the heartworm disease due to mosquitoes that carry heartworm larvae.

It may cause several health issues, making heartworm treatment highly crucial which cannot be ignored. Rise in adoption of pets along with growing awareness of such diseases is expected to increase the adoption of heartworm treatment measures.

The market for heartworm treatment is projected to witness a significant growth in the coming years with rising demand for animal welfare and increasing incidence of fatal disease in pets.

The latest research report published by Fact.MR on the Survey of Heartworm Treatment Market

Heartworm Treatment Market: Drivers

The rising incidence of disease in animals and implementation of stringent regulations to prevent animal diseases are the factors driving the growth of the global heartworm treatment market.

Furthermore, the increasing demand for pet health insurance and rising healthcare expenditure are further boosting the global heartworm treatment market. However, high treatment cost is expected to hamper the growth of the global heartworm treatment market.

Heartworm Treatment Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global heartworm treatment market is segmented on the basis of treatment, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on treatment, the global heartworm treatment market is segmented as:

Medication Prednisone Injections Doxycycline Injections Melarsomine Injections

Surgery

Others

Based on distribution channel, the global heartworm treatment market is segmented as:

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Others

Heartworm Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global heartworm treatment market are Boehringer Ingelheim, Mylan N.V., AdvaCare Pharma, Pfizer Inc., Zoetis Services LLC, Bristol-Meyers Squibb Co, and others.

