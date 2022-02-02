Baby Cribs & Cots Market is Expected to Witness Healthy Growth at 6% CAGR by 2031 End

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Baby Prams and Strollers market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Baby Prams and Strollers

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Baby Prams and Strollers. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

The global baby prams and strollers market is estimated at US$ 4,661 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 8,307 Mn by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2032.

Base Year Value (2021A) US$ 4,422.36 Mn Estimated Year Value (2022E) US$ 4,661.16 Mn Projected Year Value (2032F) US$ 8,307.84 Mn Value CAGR (2022-2032) 5.9%

key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Baby Prams and Strollers Market.

Global Baby Prams and Strollers Market by Category

By Product Type, Global Baby Prams and Strollers Market is segmented as: Lightweight Strollers Jogging Strollers Standard Strollers Double / Triple Strollers Multi-Optional System Strollers

By Age, Global Baby Prams and Strollers Market is segmented as: 0 – 6 months 6 – 12 months 12 – 36 months

By Sales Channel, Global Baby Prams and Strollers Market is segmented as: Baby Boutiques Specialty Stores Modern Trade Departmental Stores Mono-brand Stores Online retailers Other Sales Channel

By Region, Global Baby Prams and Strollers Market is segmented as: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA



Competitive Landscape

The global baby prams and strollers market is highly fragmented and competitive in nature owing to the existence of many domestic and regional players. Various marketing strategies are adopted by key players such as mergers, expansions, acquisitions, and partnerships. Also, new product development as strategic approach is adopted by the leading companies to upscale their market presence among consumers and create a large customer base.

For instance, Baby Jogger, Bugaboo introduced strollers having slip resistant rubber handle, adjustable footrest and self-aligning wheels along with adjustable canopy to provide protection to infants from UV rays.

Key Insights on Global Baby Prams and Strollers Market

Europe region is expected to reflect high attractiveness for baby prams and strollers market in the coming years. Government regulations, growing number of manufacturers of baby prams and strollers and increasing innovations are expected to drive the sales of baby prams and strollers in the region.

Additionally, demand and use of baby prams and strollers in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is projected to grow at high pace owing to increasing birth rate and reduced mortality rates in the region. Emerging economies such as China and India, marked by high birth rate, are expected to largely contribute to the growth of the APEJ baby prams ad strollers market, which is projected to expand at a value CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period

Multi-optional system strollers are witnessing significant demand owing to advanced features and high convenience delivered by the product. Sales of multi-optional system strollers are estimated to surpass US$ 2.2 Bn by end of 2026. However, standard strollers are expected to dominate the global market with slightly higher sales compared to multi-optional system strollers. Double/triple strollers are also gaining high traction as they provide features such as sun shades, enhanced shock absorbers and convenience

With emergence of e-commerce, sales of baby prams and strollers have increased since past years. Consumers can purchase the product via online sales channel with ease and also avail offers and additional benefits such discounts and free accessories.

The sales of baby prams and strollers through online sales channel is projected to increase at a rate during the forecast period. Baby boutiques have played a major role in growth of global market. Sales of baby prams and strollers through this channel are estimated to surpass US$ 1.4 Bn by 2026 end

According to research, strollers and prams are largely used for babies that are between 6-12 months. The sales registered by this segment is expected to reach value of about US$ 2.4 Bn by end of forecast period

Key Question answered in the survey of Baby Prams and Strollers market report:

Sales and Demand of Baby Prams and Strollers

Growth of Baby Prams and Strollers Market

Market Analysis of Baby Prams and Strollers

Market Insights of Baby Prams and Strollers

Key Drivers Impacting the Baby Prams and Strollers market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Baby Prams and Strollers market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Baby Prams and Strollers

More Valuable Insights on Baby Prams and Strollers Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Baby Prams and Strollers, Sales and Demand of Baby Prams and Strollers, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond.

