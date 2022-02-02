Amla Extract Market Share by Manufacturers, Types and Current Scenario 2022-2025

San Jose, California , USA, Feb 02, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

The Amla Extract Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global amla extract market is estimated to reach USD 49.34 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. Increasing health awareness among consumers coupled with various health benefits associated with amla extract is likely to propel the market growth from 2019 to 2025.

Amla is rich in antioxidant and it provides various health benefits for different body systems including the digestive system, immune system, heart health, and several others. The high amount of antioxidants present in the amla extract help in reducing heart diseases, inflammation, and cell damage. Thus, multiple health benefits associated with this extract are expected to drive the growth of the market in the near future.

Pulp based amla extract is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast years. The pulp is widely used in the pharmaceutical and beverage industry. The introduction of new production by key players is further projected to drive this segment’s growth. Neelamari Herbs, recently, introduced Pure Amla Pulp Powder that is expected to be effective in skin and hair care.

Among different application areas, the nutraceutical segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.7% throughout the forecast period. Owing to the growing demand for this segment, various players are introducing the product in the form of capsules, powder, and tablets. For example, Orgasia Biotech offers amla extracts in capsule form which helps in weight reduction.

Asia Pacific held the largest share in the amla extract market with USD 10.58 billion, in 2018. Presence of various key players and rising awareness about health benefits of protein and vitamin supplements are fueling the growth of this region. Europe, on the other hand, is expected to witness significant growth rate over the forecast period owing to growing use of amla extracts in cosmetics industry.

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Patanjali Ayurveda

Bhumi Amla

Ambe Phytoextracts Pvt. Ltd

Ri-Sun Bio-Tech

Sydler Group

Biomax

Taiyo International and many others

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In 2018, powder based amla extract held the largest market share of 63.89%. This segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during forecast period.

Food & beverage segment held the maximum share in 2018 owing to growing awareness about various health benefits offered by amla extracts.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share with value of USD 10.58 billion, in 2018. The region is likely to continue its dominance by 2025.

Europe is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

