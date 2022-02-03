Need Help Bridging the Gap?

Cape Town, South Africa, 2022-Feb-03 — /EPR Network/ — We are currently living in very uncertain times with pandemics, natural disasters and people all going crazy, it is hard to predict what will come next. In the last 2 years, a frightening amount of people have lost their jobs, homes and/ or loved ones. If you are someone who has felt the wrath of the last 2 years and have been retrenched from work, divorced from your loved one or if for some reason you have suddenly been dismissed from work, Green Door Bridging Loans is the company that can help you to bridge the gap, enabling you to meet your monthly payments until your pension/ provident fund pays out. The company does not give out ordinary loans which means that they are able to provide their clients with fast, efficient as well as friendly service focused solely on bridging loans.

Green Door Bridging Loans have been in business for over 13 years and have helped over 10 000 clients by providing loans to them. This means that the company have paid out over 10 000 loans and changed over 10 000 people’s lives for the better.

When your clients regularly rave about the service that you provide, then you know that you are doing something right. Green Door believes in prompt and professional service when it comes to their customers. This means that when a client has a query or problem, Green Door will do everything in its power to get back to that person on the same day. After they have contacted you, the company will allow their well-trained staff to help you along the process and make it as smooth as possible. Green Door’s mission statement is to combine exceptional service at a competitive price to assist our clients to meet their monthly commitments while awaiting a lump sum payment.

If you would like to find out more about the company, browse through the various services that they offer or if you would just like to get in contact with someone to ask a few further questions, then do not hesitate to visit their official website at: https://gdfin.co.za/

About Green Door Bridging Loans:

Green Door Bridging Loans have been providing loans to South Africans, from their head offices in Cape Town, since April 2008. The company assists people who have recently been divorced, dismissed, retrenched or who have recently resigned with a lump sum loan until they get their payout.