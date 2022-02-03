Launch of Advanced Geo Reports Plugin For Revive Adserver

San Francisco, United States, 2022-Feb-03 — /EPR Network/ — Launched by reviveadservermod, Advanced Geo Reports Plugin for Revive Adserver used to identify the location of the audience who have clicked or viewed the banners of the advertiser.”

Revive Adserver Mod launched advanced geo-reporting plugins for revive ad server. The Advanced Geo-Report plugin for the revive ad server is used to determine the origin of concertgoers who clicked or viewed the advertiser’s ads. The module is integrated into Google Maps, indicating a user’s precise location.

The customer’s exact location is shown on Google Maps, and by localization, the advertiser might determine a market with high value. The plugin will disclose the customer’s geo-location, as well as the frequency of impressions, clicks, and CTR percentage. For this plugin, Google Geo-graph view is clearly designated the statistics reports. Administrators, Managers, Advertisers, and Publishers can see geo location based reports on their statistics page for all users. This plugin assists the advertiser in determining which location has the most number of impressions. Any customer who clicked the adverts can be hunted down by the advertiser.

Source: Reviveadservermod