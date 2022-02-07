4 MAHINDRA SUVs WILL BE LAUNCHED IN INDIA BY 2022

Pune, India, 2022-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — Mahindra will launch new SUVs this year. They are ready to launch multiple models of SUVs this year. It is an Indian brand that brings four SUVs – the e-KUV100, Updated Bolero, next-generation Scorpio & XUV300.

MAHINDRA E-KUV100

The Mahindra E-KUV100 is ready to hit Indian roads in 2022. It is an electronic SUV. Their sources do not tell their launch date. The price of this new car is around 10 lakhs. That will make it one of the most cost-effective electric cars in India.

It has a 15.9 kWh battery pack energizing electric motors. This SUV offers a range of up to 150 km. It is ready to introduce a bigger battery capacity for long-range.

Updated Mahindra Bolero

In the coming months, there will be the launch of Mahindra Bolero 2022. It will come with the latest monotone with dual-tone color patterns. It may be in red with a matching dual tone treatment. Now it comes in Diamond White, Lakeside Brown, Mist Silver schemes. There are no changes in interior and exterior designs. It comes with the same 1.5L mHawk diesel engine with a 5-speed gearbox.

Updated Mahindra XUV300

The Indian automaker will be ready to launch its Mahindra XUV300 2022. It will come with a compact SUV that comes with a powerful engine. There is a petrol engine with 1.2L T-GDI. It makes robust cars in this segment.

The buyer gets a black interior with new seat upholstery. It has an updated and advanced infotainment system with rear AC vents.

New -Gen Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra Car lovers will buy the new-generation Mahindra Scorpio in the last months of this year. The brand has changed its design and interior. There is a turbo petrol and diesel option with 130bhp/160bhp.

They will get this SUV into automatic and manual transmission. It is exciting to know that it comes with a new name ‘Mahindra Scorpio Sting’ or ‘Mahindra ScorpioN’. It is amazing to watch new looks & names.

Users get the latest technology with color patterns in these upcoming SUVs from Mahindra.

For more information visit https://rowthautos.com.