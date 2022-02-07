Acordis Technology & Solutions is partnering with Zo’s celebrity golf classic and honey shine mentoring program.

Florida, USA, 2022-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — Acordis Technology & Solutions is a Florida-based Software Company. They are happy to announce that they will be a part of Zo’s Celebrity Golf Classic Presented by Pepsi stronger together.

Acordis Technology & Solutions is participating in Zo’s Celebrity Golf Classic and honey shine mentoring program presented by Pepsi stronger together. The Overtown Youth Center (OYC) is a youth development program that provides comprehensive services to at-risk youth from kindergarteners to 25-year-olds and their families, all of whom live in some of the most underserved neighborhoods in South Florida. All Partners contributed in some way to this fully booked event. On February 7th, Registration begins 7 am, and tee time begins at 9 am at the JW Marriot Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa in Aventura, FL.

Acordis is a leading IT consulting firm headquartered in Miramar, Florida, that helps organizations to perform proficiently, productively, and competitively by bringing new concepts and implementing cutting-edge technology. They modernize processes and increase competence within workgroups to maximize their productivity while reducing operating costs. The company has a wide range of IT services such as Xerox product showcase, cloud solutions, data center, data security, digital signage, mobility, and wireless solutions.

With Acordis, you can experience the difference from all other vendors managing IT systems and storing data with intelligent infrastructure.

About The Company:

Acordis Technology & Solutions in Florida is headed by (CEO) Rehan Khan. Acordis Technology & Solutions helps organizations to perform with efficiency and productivity. Ranked by the industry’s best analysts as a market leader in South Florida, they provide outstanding customer services to their clients. In partnership with leading technology firms, Acordis offers advanced technology solutions to its clients. They are best known for their expertise, performance, and knowledge in Data Management, Infrastructure Management, Collaboration, Data & Enterprise Networks, Managed IT Services, Digital Signage, IT Security, Document Management, MFP products, and more. Acordis reduces your operating costs, by increasing their efficiencies within the workgroups to maximize the output.