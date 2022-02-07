Acordis is participating in the Miami Open presented by Itaú

Miramar, Florida, 2022-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — Acordis Technology & Solutions is the leading brand of IT consulting services located in Miramar, Florida. They are happy to announce that they are participating in the Miami Open presented by Itaú.

Acordis Technology & Solutions is one of south Florida’s most trusted technology solutions company’s since 2008, offering managed IT services, managed print services, cloud solutions, digital signage, mobility, wireless solution, and other networking issues. Through the years, the company has diligently work to build their network and create long lasting strategic partnerships. Right now, they are happy to announce they will be participating in the Miami Open. Miami open has announced that they are presenting sessions from March 21 to April 3rd by Itaú. They are hosting AM and PM sessions with a total of 144 Tickets. The morning sessions will begin at 11 am and evening sessions, at 6 pm located at Hardrock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Acordis will be supporting the Miami Open with techs and managed printing services and products, as well as hosting clients and partners at this event. Acordis is one of the few Officially an IT partners to penetrate the sports entertainment industry and holds partnerships with the Miami HEAT, Miami Dolphins, and InterMiami. Partner with Acordis to manage your IT needs and to join in for exclusive access to the Miami Open and many more sporting events.

If you haven’t yet partnered with Acordis, you can still attend the Miami open. There are 2 kinds of tickets to attend the sessions. The first one is the Full Tournament Package. If you purchase a full tournament package, you access and manage your tickets through the Account Manager. The second one is Single Session Tickets if you purchase single-session tickets through miamiopen.com or Ticketmaster. The access is available directly through the Ticketmaster App or Mobile Website.

Acordis Technology & Solutions helps organizations to perform proficiently, productively, and competitively by bringing new concepts and implementing cutting-edge technology. They modernize processes and increase competence within workgroups to maximize their productivity while reducing operating costs. They will also be helping organizations that are looking for easy-to-use, convenient, robust, and highly scalable data management solutions.

With Acordis, you can experience the difference from all other vendors managing IT systems and storing data with intelligent infrastructure. Browse their website, for more information!

About The Company:

Acordis Technology & Solutions in Florida, is headed by (CEO) Rehan Khan. Acordis Technology & Solutions helps organizations to perform with efficiency and productivity. Ranked by the industry’s best analysts as a market leader in South Florida, they provide outstanding customer services to their clients. In partnership with leading technology firms, Acordis offers advanced technology solutions to its clients. They are best known for their expertise, performance, and knowledge in Data Management, Infrastructure Management, Collaboration, Data & Enterprise Networks, Managed IT Services, Digital Signage, IT Security, Document Management, MFP products, and more.