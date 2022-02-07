What are the Primary Applications that Generate Demand for Hydroxytyrosol | Fact.MR

An EFSA-approved health study on olive oil polyphenols found that hydroxytyrosol supplements could improve cardiovascular health to a great extent and reduce the risk of heart problems. Owing to this fact, use of hydroxytyrosol in the development of functional foods, nutraceuticals, and dietary supplements has increased in the past half-decade.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3533

Increasing disposable income is prompting consumers to shift towards healthier lifestyles with rising dependence on dietary supplements and nutraceuticals. In addition, hydroxytyrosol usage in cosmetic products offers superior antioxidant properties, thereby provide antiaging and anti-wrinkle effects, which is widely sought out by millennials.

North America currently consumes the most hydroxytyrosol produced across the globe, followed by European countries. This is because a large portion of dietary supplement, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries are based in these regions, and hydroxytyrosol plays an important role in these end-use industries.

As per a revised report published by Fact.MR, the global hydroxytyrosol market is anticipated to close in on a valuation of US$ 2 Bn in 2021, and expand at around 7% CAGR through 2031.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3533

Key Market Segments Covered

By Form Powder Hydroxytyrosol Liquid Hydroxytyrosol



By Product Type Natural Hydroxytyrosol 95% Purity 20% Purity 10% Purity Synthetic Hydroxytyrosol 95% Purity 20% Purity 10% Purity



By Source Standard Olive Oil Virgin Olive Oil Catechol



For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/3533

Market Players Focusing on R&D

Vital players have been spending on research & development, and a plethora of researches are going on to identify newer use cases of hydroxytyrosol in the field of pharmaceuticals. This factor is expected to drive market growth in the medium- to long-term forecast period.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/03/25/2006256/0/en/Billion-dollar-Bentonite-Market-Witnesses-Promising-Growth-Sodium-Bentonite-Reckons-over-50-Demand-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com