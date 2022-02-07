What are the Primary Applications that Generate Demand for Hydroxytyrosol | Fact.MR

An EFSA-approved health study on olive oil polyphenols found that hydroxytyrosol supplements could improve cardiovascular health to a great extent and reduce the risk of heart problems. Owing to this fact, use of hydroxytyrosol in the development of functional foods, nutraceuticals, and dietary supplements has increased in the past half-decade.

Increasing disposable income is prompting consumers to shift towards healthier lifestyles with rising dependence on dietary supplements and nutraceuticals. In addition, hydroxytyrosol usage in cosmetic products offers superior antioxidant properties, thereby provide antiaging and anti-wrinkle effects, which is widely sought out by millennials.

North America currently consumes the most hydroxytyrosol produced across the globe, followed by European countries. This is because a large portion of dietary supplement, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries are based in these regions, and hydroxytyrosol plays an important role in these end-use industries.

As per a revised report published by Fact.MR, the global hydroxytyrosol market is anticipated to close in on a valuation of US$ 2 Bn in 2021, and expand at around 7% CAGR through 2031.

Key Market Segments Covered

  • By Form
    • Powder Hydroxytyrosol
    • Liquid Hydroxytyrosol
  • By Product Type
    • Natural Hydroxytyrosol
      • 95% Purity
      • 20% Purity
      • 10% Purity
    • Synthetic Hydroxytyrosol
      • 95% Purity
      • 20% Purity
      • 10% Purity
  • By Source
    • Standard Olive Oil
    • Virgin Olive Oil
    • Catechol

Market Players Focusing on R&D

Vital players have been spending on research & development, and a plethora of researches are going on to identify newer use cases of hydroxytyrosol in the field of pharmaceuticals. This factor is expected to drive market growth in the medium- to long-term forecast period.

