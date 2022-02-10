CETPA conducts a placement drive, and Students got a record placement of 45%

Noida, India, 2022-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ — CETPA Infotech PVT. LTD. has conducted an off-campus placement drive for “Python technology” on 20 January 2022 at the Noida campus. CETPA is one of the most favored training companies that are well known for its training solutions across the globe, Training that are customized according to the requirement of corporate and colleges, students, and virtual training technologies.

CETPA has conducted a placement drive for “Python technology”. In this drive over 150+ students had participated and 35+ students are placed on an average package of 4-5 lakh. Group discussion, written test, questionnaire, and personal interview were the four rounds of the placement procedure. The company offers students an average package of 4-5 lakh(with good incentives). Six students (Tariq Jamal, Anurag, Harshita Singh, Nitin Gupta, Vikas Kumar, Akanshu Kumar) got placed in this placement drive.

The scholars were very satisfied and said that CETPA is a good platform to achieve one’s dream destination. Because of CETPA’s complete and elaborated training, they are able to crack the interview and CETPA has Provided a Platform to explore greater heights. Because of this, we have been able to get a very easy placement path. Technical Marketing Director Mr. Vikas Kalra and Training Director Mr.Anil Singh were also there in the drive and they convey a meaningful message to their trainees that life is full of opportunities just we need a good platform to explore them and be ready for the upcoming opportunities and training helps us to get better in a particular field. Professional training helps in gaining confidence and knowledge for the bright future because “Opportunities Knock Only Once”