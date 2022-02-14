HoduSoft expands presence in US with Signalmash

Denver, USA, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — HoduSoft, a leader in the Unified Communications software market, announced its collaboration with US-based Signalmash, a comprehensive CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service) solution provider.

“Signalmash will benefit from the complementary strengths of our two companies in the Unified Communications space. HoduSoft has built an innovative software suite for contact centers, business process organizations, and service providers. By seamlessly integrating Signalmash and HoduSoft, our customers will gain a turnkey, omni-channel, end-to-end solution,” said Noah Kamrat, Co-founder and CEO of Signalmash.

“HoduSoft products offer powerful communications experiences backed by enterprise-grade security. Signalmash has a unique understanding of the complex and ever-changing voice and messaging business processes within the continental United States. Together we can provide great value to our customers,” said Gaurang Upadhyay, Assistant Vice President of HoduSoft.

Currently HoduSoft offers:

Contact Center Software (HoduCC): An omni-channel approach to build connections with customers to create delightful experiences.

Call Center Software (HoduCC): The modern call center for today’s enterprises, combined with automatic dialers and the latest calling and analytics tools.

IP PBX Software (HoduPBX): Advanced internet telephony to reduce phone bills while enabling reliable and high call quality.

Voice & SMS Broadcasting Software (HoduBlast): The ultimate Voice and SMS broadcast software increases a business’s reach effortlessly in a few clicks.

Audio Conferencing Software (HoduConf): Scalable audio-conferencing software to bring global and local teams together.

HoduSoft has been featured in the Gartner list as Category Leader and Front Runner in the call recording category. HoduSoft also made the GetApp index as Category Leader for Predictive Dialer software. Capterra ranked the company’s Predictive Dialer software among its emerging favorites based on popularity and user ratings.

Currently Signalmash offers:

Voice API: Signalmash voice API connects the public switched telephone network (PSTN) with applications on the internet so customers can make, receive, and manage calls. By using a voice API, businesses can program voice calling into their applications without special hardware or telecom knowledge, allowing them to deliver better customer experiences.

Text Messaging API: SMS is the most widely used messaging method. When Signalmash clients implement messaging into their applications it increases their chances of reaching and retaining end-user customers.

Elastic SIP Trunking: Within minutes, businesses can easily connect their existing VoIP infrastructure to the Signalmash platform and obtain carrier-grade voice without expensive service contracts. Signalmash provides encryption options for signaling and media to ensure all communications are secure.

About HoduSoft:

HoduSoft is an Unified Communications software company. HoduSoft builds quality software products to help businesses achieve success through communications tools. HoduSoft is one of the leading VoIP software makers, offering world-class communications products at an unmatched value for companies of all sizes.

https://hodusoft.com

About Signalmash:

Signalmash is a CPaaS designed to help businesses develop innovative ways to improve outreach and engagement. Signalmash simplifies incorporating programmatic voice and messaging into any workflow or application.https://signalmash.com

For media inquiries:

Name: Signalmash Marketing Team

Email: media@signalmash.com

Phone: 866.217.9750

Source: https://www.prlog.org/12904433-hodusoft-expands-presence-in-us-with-signalmash.html