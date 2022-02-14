HoduSoft announces Multi-Tenant IP PBX with Prepaid & Postpaid Billing

Denver, USA, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — India-headquartered unified communications software maker HoduSoft today announced the launch of a multi-tenant internet telephony system—HoduPBX with comprehensive prepaid and postpaid billing features. Large enterprises, such as the ISP (Internet Service Providers) and ITSPs (Internet Telephony Service Providers) are the users of the multi-tenant business phone systems. or the small business segment.

HoduPBX is a cloud-delivered and on-premise IP PBX (Internet Protocol Private Branch Exchange) software, which lets service providers access the software easily.

“Many ITSPs and ISPs often face problems in billing their customers. Those who have a large customer base find it challenging to accurately bill, and keep track of services offered to different customers. This is another step from the HouSoft team to assist our clients to run their operations seamlessly without any hiccups. Thanks to our innovation, our clients can now perform these manual tasks automatically in a few clicks,” the company’s Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer Kartik Khambati said.

HoduPBXs advanced features let users segregate books according to customers – prepaid and postpaid. Service providers can tweak and set rates for the various segment of users, and fine tune it further to add currency and language specifications.

“Both prepaid and postpaid billing systems are integrated tightly with leading payment gateways to provide flexibility to customers to pay their bills,” he added, highlighting the payment modes available in the IP PBX system.

The multi-tenant HoduPBX users can post invoices and reminders through the inbuilt system, in advance. In addition, the customers can be mapped to the CRM (customer relationship management) software of the organization.

About HoduSoft:

HoduSoft is an India-headquartered unified communications software maker. Started in 2015, HoduSoft builds quality software products to help businesses achieve success with their communications tools. Today, HoduSoft is one of the leading VoIP software makers offering world-class communication products at unmatched value for companies of all sizes. The latest Gartner Digital Markets report features HoduSoft’s HoduCC contact and call center software as a Category Leader and FrontRunner for call recording solutions. Other quality software products in the HoduSoft suite include HoduCC, HoduBlast, and HoduConf that render personal, intelligent, and delightful customer experiences.

HoduCC software is an omnichannel call and contact center software to map a customer journey. It covers the entire gamut of communication channels to help companies deliver excellent customer service. HoduCC helps growing call and contact center teams resolve customer issues faster, measure and improve call support operations, and provide proactive communication support to meet changing customer expectations. The feature-rich software is an ideal solution to increase the productivity of the sales and customer support team cost-effectively.

HoduBlast is an automated Voice & SMS Broadcasting software for digital voice messaging. The multi-tenant version can provide Voice & SMS broadcasting services to your clients. This software allows you to run campaigns, event promotions, organize surveys and polls, send reminders, warnings, or reports. Also, it helps you to communicate efficiently with customers who do not have access to social media, email and such channels.

HoduConf is a cost-effective business conferencing product. It is a robust audio conferencing software built for business collaboration. An all-in-one solution to manage everything, right from small interactive meetings to large engaging webinars.

For media inquiries:

Name: Kartik Khambhati

Email: sales@hodusoft.com

Phone: 707-708-4638

Source: https://www.prlog.org/12904766-hodusoft-announces-multi-tenant-ip-pbx-with-prepaid-postpaid-billing.html