Hibu Named a Google 2022 Premier Partner

Cedar Rapids, Iowa,2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ —Hibu Inc. is pleased to announce that it has been named a Google 2022 Premier Partner. Premier Partner status is awarded annually to the top 3% of Google Partners in the US. This designation recognizes Hibu’s position as an industry leader – meeting Google’s stringent criteria for client growth and retention, campaign optimization and performance, product diversification, and top-tier expertise.

Hibu provides a full range of digital marketing solutions to small local businesses nationwide, across a wide range of industry verticals. Hibu’s solutions include creating, managing, and optimizing clients’ online presence and websites, enhancing their organic visibility, ranking and conversion, running targeted multi-channel campaigns, and providing automated marketing services to continuously convert and engage prospects and customers. Google’s services are an integral part of Hibu’s synchronized digital marketing solutions – tailored to each client’s objectives and budget.

“This recognition by Google as a Premier Partner further validates Hibu’s approach in the digital marketing space,” Kevin Jasper, CEO of Hibu , said. “Hibu provides not only expertise and skill within each digital marketing channel – like Search, Websites, SEO, Display, and Social – but also within the integrated Hibu Solutions which make these components work together and deliver enhanced results and ROI. Hibu is committed to helping their clients succeed and grow in the increasingly competitive digital marketing landscape – their continued investment in partnership with Google is an important reflection of this commitment.”

Davang Shah, Senior Director, Google Ads Marketing, said, “Congratulations to our Premier Partners for being among the top 3% of Google Partners in the United States. These companies stand out based on their commitment to developing product expertise, building new client relationships, and helping their current clients grow. We look forward to supporting them as they help their customers succeed online.”

About Hibu

Hibu Inc. is a leading provider of digital marketing solutions to local businesses across the US. They are a one-stop shop for all the digital marketing a small business needs – providing the clients with one-on-one service and unmatched expertise, saving them time, money, and frustration. They make sure their business information is correct wherever and however customers are searching for them — with search or voice search. They build cutting-edge, secure websites that are written and designed to engage visitors and deliver a great user experience on any device. They help their clients take control of their online reputation and help them advertise on the web’s top sites and popular apps. Hibu is a Google Premier Partner, Facebook Marketing Partner, GoogleMy Business Partner, and Microsoft Advertising Select Channel Partner. Hibu has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.