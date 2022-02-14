Panel Built Introduces New Line of Metal Mailbox Shelters

Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Panel Built, Inc. has served as a modular construction provider for over 25 years, always striving to provide its customers with the best and most complete line of space solutions. For apartment complexes and other communities, a unique issue has arisen involving requirements for outdoor mailbox clusters. Mailbox standards require a cover or canopy system for these exterior units to protect mail carriers from the elements while they are putting away the mail. Panel Built’s new line of mailbox shelters allow these communities to satisfy these guidelines while not disrupting their current environment.

Panel Built’s mailbox shelters, while prefabricated, can be delivered with entirely custom layouts, designs, and finishes. Mailbox shelters will be added after the fact to an existing mailbox cluster in many instances. For these applications, Panel Built’s custom designs allow apartments to install a new canopy system that is easily installed and fits into the community’s existing aesthetics. Panel Built has a wide range of color options, roof types, and faux sidings, Panel Built can equip your shelter with the exact look needed to blend into your surrounding environment seamlessly. Furthermore, Panel Built offers sidewalls and even fully enclosed designs to provide the most protection from the elements.

