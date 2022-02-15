Payroll and Accounting Courses can now be Learned Online at NACPT Pharma College

TORONTO, ON,2022-Feb-15 — /EPR Network/ —Accounting and Payroll Administration program will be taught in online, onsite and hybrid mode starting from January 2022 at NACPT Pharma College. “All of us have been in an unforeseen situation for over 2 years because of the pandemic,” said Nicholas, program advisor at NACPT Pharma College. “and now it’s high time we start adapting to the need of the hour.” Many international students had to cancel their application in the previous year as they had extended travel bans and colleges were not prepared to provide online education in Canada. With no immigration services being provided students as well as colleges were in a fix.

“With everything going into lockdown the difficult part was not having employees to make further arrangements for students.” said Rathi Param, Dean of NACPT pharma College. “And as remote work started we instantly planned for online learning for all students.”

Accounting jobs are plenty in Canada and a proper diploma can get you started in the industry. As the payroll accounting courses do not require hands-on training, learning it online will not make much difference in your career.

Visit here for more information on the Accounting and Payroll Administration program provided by NACPT pharma College: https://www.nacptpharmacollege.com/course/accounting-and-payroll-administration/

NACPT Pharma College, o/a North American College of Pharmaceutical Technology (NACPT) is a career college that operates as a PCC under PCC Act, 2005. Currently, NACPT Pharma College has two campuses located in the heart of Toronto and Mississauga, Ontario. NACPT is a leading career college in Canada that provides in-depth skill training in healthcare, pharmaceutical, cannabis, business, technology and related fields in order to maximize the job and business opportunities within the target industries. For over ten years, NACPT has offered specialized in-depth skill training, graduate and post-graduate diploma programs in both the pharmaceutical and cannabis industries. In addition, NACPT has been offering various cannabis skills training and business incubation programs since 2017. NACPT Pharma College is affiliated and partnered with many leading pharmaceuticals, cannabis, technology, IT and related companies with the intention of providing job placement within the industry-related sectors.

