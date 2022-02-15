Cisdem DVD Burner 6.5.1 Adds a File Detection function and Improves Audio Import Performance

Madelia, Minnesota, United States, 2022-Feb-15 — /EPR Network/ — Cisdem DVD Burner for Mac has released its new version 6.5.1 recently, which adds a prompt of detecting those files that are deleted or moved, optimizes the video pixel ratio editing function, solves the issue of no sound after seeking for some MPEG videos, and makes the audio of some MPEG files sync with the corresponding video after burning.

“Cisdem DVD Burner 6.5.1 is born to bring a more user-friendly version to our customers,” said Edward Riley, the project manager of Cisdem. “This update solves the bugs that often disturb our costumers when they burning some MPEG videos. In addition, it adds a prompt to warn users that the file was deleted. Sincerely welcome our users to free update to version 6.5.1 to get a better experience.”

What’s New in Version 6.5.1?

Fix the issue of no sound

Cisdem DVD Burner 6.5.1 greatly improves the audio import function. It solve the problem that some MPEG videos don’t have sound after seeking.

Make the audio sync with video after burning for some MPEG videos

Besides solving the issue of no sound for some MPEG videos, it also fixes the issue that the audio and video are out of sync after burning some MPEG videos, which allows users to enjoy the synchronized audio and video MPEG files after burning.

Detect the file’s condition

Cisdem DVD Burner 6.5.1 adds a function to detect files, if the file is removed, a prompt will pop up. And if users open the file after moving it will also prompt.

Optimize the video pixel ratio editing issue

Cisdem DVD Burner offers 2 common aspect ratios: 16:9 for widescreen and 4:3 for fullscreen. This update features to solve the issue of editing the video pixel ratio for some users who cannot edit.

Main Features

Burn DVD from any video formats

Cisdem DVD Burner can burn DVD from MP4, MOV, 3GP, VOB, MTS, etc. and many other popular or uncommon video files around the world. It allows users to add many video files to it and burn into one DVD together.

Edit source video effects

This software offers many editing tools for users to beautify the uploaded video by trimming/cropping/rotating videos, adjusting the video effects and more. Besides, users are permitted to add subtitles, add watermark and create chapter for recording.

Make DVD Menu

Cisdem DVD Burner offers various types of DVD menus for users to choose according different purposes. And users can also make a desired DVD menu through editing the background color or images, buttons, text, size, background music and more.

Preview the result

Cisdem DVD Burner features a preview design, allowing users to preview how the DVD will be played on the DVD player after being burned. Make sure you’re satisfied with the results in the preview so that you don’t need to waste the disc and your time.

Burn videos to disc, DVD folder, and ISO

It supports to burn all DVD disc formats, including DVD-R, DVD-RW, DVD+R, DVD+RW, DVD+R DL, DVD-R DL, and more.

It can burn videos to a directory folder that contains DVD movie content (like a backup), which are named VIDEO_TS and AUDIO_TS.

Users can also use it to extract videos to ISO – an exact copy of an entire DVD.

Easy to use with 3 simple steps

Cisdem DVD Burner is easy to use with a straightforward interface. There are only 3 steps for burning DVD: uploading videos, edit the videos as users’ need and burn videos to any DVD formats.

Price and Availability

Cisdem DVD Burner V6.5.1 is available for download and purchase from https://www.cisdem.com/dvd-burner-mac.html. One can buy a lifetime license for 1 Mac at $49.99 with lifetime free upgrades. Download the free trial here: https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-dvdburner.dmg.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is a software company focusing on multimedia including DVD Burner, utility, PDF and iPhone programs. The company is committed to building efficient Mac software that makes life easier and processes simpler. For more details and information, please visit https://www.cisdem.com/.