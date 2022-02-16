Plutus Health Inc. is Proud to Sponsor the Autism Investor Summit 2022

DALLAS, TX, 2022-Feb-16 — /EPR Network/ — Plutus Health Inc. is sponsoring the Autism Investor Summit, held from April 18 to 20, 2022, at the SLS Hotel Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, California.

The event provides autism service providers, key stakeholders, and investors a chance to discuss investment opportunities, expand their professional network, and learn about the latest innovations and best practices in all areas of autism therapy services.

“Plutus Health Inc. is proud to sponsor and exhibit at the Autism Investor Summit,” says Thomas John, the company’s CEO. He further states, “This underscores our commitment to supporting applied behavioural analysis (ABA) providers with technologies that empower them to deliver the best client care.”

Plutus Health Inc. provides ABA-focused revenue cycle management services to help ABA therapy providers increase collections, reduce denials, and increase cash flow, with a strong emphasis on compliance.

“ABA billing is notoriously complicated because of the ever-changing protocols, POS and Modifier variations, different portals, and new Telehealth guidelines,” explains John. “Our billing and revenue solutions take this stress off the shoulders of ABA providers, helping them sustain and grow their practices so that they can serve more clients.”

The Autism Investor Summit aims to bring together ABA stakeholders from all segments, including advocates, service providers, consumers, payers, researchers, and investors.

Among the chief topics for discussion are the service models with the most promising outlook and how outcomes can impact autism services down the line. Investors will explain what they are looking for when exploring acquisitions, and non-investor attendees can learn what questions to ask when doing due diligence on companies, what to look for in investors, and how to identify funding opportunities.

The conference also allows participants to explore new technologies in ABA practice management, including therapy billing and insurance services from Plutus Health Inc.

