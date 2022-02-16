Electronics & Electrical Industry to Augment Demand for Epoxy Curing Agents Products – Fact.MR Analysis

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Epoxy Curing Agents Products. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Epoxy Curing Agents Products Market across various industries and regions.

Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, forecasts the demand for epoxy curing agents to remain elevated, contributing US$ 1.17 Bn by the end of 2020. In addition, the increasing demand from electronic products is boosting the demand for epoxy curing agents. Thus, the sales of epoxy curing agents is expected to reach nearly US$ 2 Bn in the assessment period by registering a CAGR of nearly 5%.

Manufacturers of epoxy curing agents are focusing on producing heat resistant curing agents that will not lose effectiveness at high temperatures. In addition, the demand from end user industries such as electronics, construction and aircrafts is driving the sales of epoxy curing agents.

Thus, due to the aforementioned reasons, the market for epoxy curing agents is expected to generate a market revenue of nearly US$ 2 Bn by registering a CAGR of almost 5% by the end of the forecast period 2021-2031.

Stringent regulatory norms and quality standards are bolstering the use of lightweight materials in various industrial sectors, including aerospace and automotive industries. According to the Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy, a 10% reduction in vehicle weight can result in 6-8% fuel economy improvement.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Epoxy Amines and Polyamines Epoxy Amides and Polyamides Epoxy Anhydrides Phenolic Epoxy Other Epoxy Curing Agents

Application Epoxy Paints, Coatings and Inks Epoxy Adhesives and Sealants Epoxy Composites

End Use Industry Epoxy Curing Agents for Construction Epoxy Curing Agents for Electronics and Electrical Epoxy Curing Agents for Power Generation Epoxy Curing Agents for Automotive and Aerospace Epoxy Curing Agents for Marine Industry Epoxy Curing Agents for Other Industries



The Fact.MR report on epoxy curing agents assesses market dynamics, including macro and microeconomic factors influencing the market growth, to land important insights on how the market will grow during the coming decade. Some of the important insights featured in the Fact.MR report include,

Epoxy cured resins find numerous applications as protective coatings for aerospace components, automotive bodies, floorings, wind rotor blades, and other parts that need to be resistive to moisture and corrosion. This one of the leading factors to boost growth of the epoxy curing agents market.

Superior color stability, high viscosity, and excellent adhesion property are among the key characteristics of epoxy curing agents that are boosting its applications in the paints & coatings industry.

Apart from the paints & coatings industry, automotive, construction, and aerospace, industries play a pivotal role in growth of the epoxy curing agents market.

Industry-wide lightweighting trend is likely to bolster innovations in the epoxy curing agents market, as epoxy curing agents are replacing metals and other heavy raw materials in various industrial applications.

Amines and polyamines are the most sought-after epoxy curing agents, however the imposition of strict environmental rules are likely to make amides and polyamides the fastest growing type of epoxy curing agents, thereby, changing the future of the epoxy curing agents market.

The Fact.MR study provides futuristic overview of the epoxy curing agents market by assessing critical growth parameters of the market between the period 2018 and 2028. The study predicts that the market will envisage incremental growth at a healthy 5% CAGR to exceed US$ 4 billion by the end of forecast period.

