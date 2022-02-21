Vadodara, Gujarat, India, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — The Burj Khalifa, which was completed in 2010, is the world’s largest structure and building. The overall height is 829.8 metres, with a roof height of 828 metres.

The Burj Khalifa’s construction began in 2004 and was finished five years later in 2009. The structure was completed in 2010 as part of a new concept known as downtown Dubai. It will serve as the centrepiece of a vast, mixed-use complex. The edifice set multiple height records, including being named the world’s tallest structure. Owings & Merrill, and Adrian Smith of Skidmore, who also designed the Willis Tower and One World Trade Center, designed the Burj Khalifa.

Here are some of the salient features of the world’s tallest building that you shouldn’t miss on your Burj Khalifa tour.

The Dubai Fountain:

The Dubai Fountain is a magnificent work of art located directly in front of the Burj Khalifa. It has 6,600 lights and 50 coloured projectors to illuminate it. The area is continually filled with music ranging from classical to modern Arabic and other genres. It is capable of shooting water 150 metres into the air.

Observation deck:

At the time of its opening, the Observation Deck in Burj Khalifa was the world’s highest outdoor observation deck. Cloud Top 488 atop the Canton Tower currently holds the record. The electronic telescope, a virtual reality system designed by Montréal’s Gsmprjct % that allows travellers to enjoy natural landscapes in real-time, is also located on the observation deck. People can see Iran’s coastlines from the top of the skylights when the tide is low and vision is good.

Burj Khalifa Park:

A 27-acre park developed by SWA Group landscape architects surrounds the Burj Khalifa. The park’s design was inspired by the Hymenocallis flower, a desert plant, just like the tower. The water field, which includes a series of ponds and water jet fountains, is located in the centre of the property.

Burj Khalifa’s list of Records:

Tallest existing structure

Tallest structure ever built

Tallest freestanding structure

Tallest skyscraper

Tallest skyscraper to top of the antenna

Building with most floors

World’s highest elevator installation

World’s longest travel distance elevators

Highest vertical concrete pumping

World’s tallest structure that includes residential space

World’s largest aluminium and glass façade construction

World’s highest nightclub

World’s highest restaurant

World’s highest New Year display of fireworks.

The largest sound and light show in the world, staged on a single building.

Things to Do:

From the observation platform, visitors can enjoy a panoramic view of the neighbourhood. Visitors can also choose to buy a Burj Khalifa ticket at the time of booking their Dubai Tour Package, eat their hearts out at some of Dubai’s most prestigious eateries. The following are the alternatives available:

Mosphere

Amal

Ristorante

Hashi

Deli

Mediterraneo

Armani Lounge

Candylicious

In addition to all of these features, the Burj Khalifa is a fantastic residential neighbourhood.

Best time to Visit:

Dubai grabs travellers like a flame. The winter months of November to April are ideal for visiting Dubai. The Dubai Shopping Festival attracts a lot of visitors in January and February.